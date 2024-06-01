Tennis

Andy Murray 'May' Play Wimbledon Doubles With Brother Jamie

Murray and Dan Evans fell at the first hurdle of the men's doubles at the French Open on Friday, as the British duo were defeated 7-6 (8-6) and 7-6 (7-3) by Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez

Andy Murray To Reunites With Brother Jamie For Doubles At Wimbledon
info_icon

Andy Murray revealed he may play alongside brother Jamie in the men's doubles at Wimbledon, with the pair to make a decision "in the next few days". (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

Murray and Dan Evans fell at the first hurdle of the men's doubles at the French Open on Friday, as the British duo were defeated 7-6 (8-6) and 7-6 (7-3) by Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez.

It was expected to be the three-time grand slam singles champion's final appearance at Roland-Garros, after he revealed in February that he does not "plan on playing much past this summer".

Murray, who was beaten by Stan Wawrinka in the opening round of the men's singles, now turns his attention to the grass-court season, which "may" include a familiar partnership at Wimbledon with brother Jamie - a two-time mixed doubles champion at SW19.

Olga Danilovic, ranked 125th, is now among the last 16 in the women's singles at French Open 2024. - X/@RolandGarros
French Open Day 6 Recap: Swiatek, Sinner Sail, Rublev Drowns; Danilovic Cries Tears Of Joy

BY Gaurav Thakur

The brothers have also played together at two Olympics - in 2008 and 2016 - while their prolific partnership helped inspire Great Britain to Davis Cup glory in 2015.

"My brother doesn't have a partner for Wimbledon currently," said the 37-year-old, who last played in the men's doubles at SW19 five years ago alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

"We have spoken a little bit about it. So I may do that, but not 100 per cent sure yet. [We will decide] ahead of time. Obviously, Jamie could also get a good partner, as well. We'll see what happens, but we'll probably decide in the next few days."

Andy Murray and Dan Evans were defeated by Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez. - AP
French Open: Andy Murray And Dan Evans Fall In First Round Of Doubles

BY Associated Press

Murray also reflected on his and Evans' first-round exit at Roland-Garros, where he felt his progress was hampered by an ongoing back problem.

"It's been frustrating for everyone," he added. "I felt like we had a good chance to do well, and we agreed if we were going to play, we would play to try and win the tournament.

"I have been struggling a little bit with my back the last couple of weeks, so I probably needed a few lighter days anyway."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in| How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
  3. SC To Hear On Jun 3 Delhi Govt Plea Seeking Direction To Haryana To Release Surplus Water
  4. Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, IMD Clarifies Station Error
  5. Outlook News Wrap, June 1: Pune Teen's Mother Arrested, No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal & More Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  2. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  3. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
  4. After OTT Debut With ‘Gunaah’, Jia Narigara To Share Screen With Abhishek Bachchan
  5. Saloni Batra Opens Up On Her 'Gaanth' Role, Says She Had To Work On Her ‘Body Language, Tone’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  2. Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
  3. Jose Mourinho In Talks With Fenerbahce: Decorated Portuguese Coach Eyes Turkiye Move
  4. IND Vs BAN Warm-Up, T20 World Cup Live Blog: Focus On Playing XIs As India Meet Bangladesh
  5. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Men In Maroon Face Assadollah Vala & Co In Their Opening Match
World News
  1. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  2. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  3. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
  4. Why 18-29 Year-Olds Are Loving Facebook Again?
  5. African National Party, Which Freed South Africa From Apartheid, Sees End To 30-Year Majority
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child