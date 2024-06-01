Andy Murray 'May' Play Wimbledon Doubles With Brother Jamie

Andy Murray revealed he may play alongside brother Jamie in the men's doubles at Wimbledon, with the pair to make a decision "in the next few days". (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
Murray and Dan Evans fell at the first hurdle of the men's doubles at the French Open on Friday, as the British duo were defeated 7-6 (8-6) and 7-6 (7-3) by Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez.
It was expected to be the three-time grand slam singles champion's final appearance at Roland-Garros, after he revealed in February that he does not "plan on playing much past this summer".
Murray, who was beaten by Stan Wawrinka in the opening round of the men's singles, now turns his attention to the grass-court season, which "may" include a familiar partnership at Wimbledon with brother Jamie - a two-time mixed doubles champion at SW19.
The brothers have also played together at two Olympics - in 2008 and 2016 - while their prolific partnership helped inspire Great Britain to Davis Cup glory in 2015.
"My brother doesn't have a partner for Wimbledon currently," said the 37-year-old, who last played in the men's doubles at SW19 five years ago alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
"We have spoken a little bit about it. So I may do that, but not 100 per cent sure yet. [We will decide] ahead of time. Obviously, Jamie could also get a good partner, as well. We'll see what happens, but we'll probably decide in the next few days."
Murray also reflected on his and Evans' first-round exit at Roland-Garros, where he felt his progress was hampered by an ongoing back problem.
"It's been frustrating for everyone," he added. "I felt like we had a good chance to do well, and we agreed if we were going to play, we would play to try and win the tournament.
"I have been struggling a little bit with my back the last couple of weeks, so I probably needed a few lighter days anyway."