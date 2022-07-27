Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Stephen Constantine Named As New East Bengal Head Coach Ahead Of ISL 2022-23 Season

Stephen Constantine served as India men’s football team head coach on two different occasions. It was under Constantine India moved from 173 to 97 in FIFA rankings.

Stephen Constantine (R) is with IM Vijayan during his India national football team days.
Stephen Constantine (R) is with IM Vijayan during his India national football team days. Twitter (@StephenConstan)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 8:51 pm

Former India head coach Stephen Constantine will be in charge of Kolkata giants East Bengal during the upcoming edition of Indian Super League, the club said on Wednesday.(More Football News)

The 59-year-old Constantine’s appointment marks his return to the country after coaching the national team on two separate occasions. Constantine's biggest achievement was to take India from 173rd to 97th position in the FIFA rankings during his second stint.

“Emami Group and East Bengal club are delighted to announce that the former national team head coach, Stephen Constantine has been appointed as our head coach for the 2022-23 football season,” a media statement said.

Constantine, who is of Anglo-Cypriot descent, had coached the national team at the 2002 Busan Asian after he was appointed as the head coach for the first time the same year, and at the 2004 Pre-World Cup.

Related stories

East Bengal Football Club Yet To Come On Terms With Possible New Investors Emami Group

East Bengal In Talks With EPL Giants Manchester United For Ownership Via BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal End Season Rock-bottom As Bengaluru FC Sign Off With A Win

It was under Constantine that India had won the 2002 LG Cup in Vietman, which is one of the most memorable wins in the new millennium. He was again appointed as the coach of the national team in January 2015 and it was under him that India won the 2016 SAFF Cup.

He guided the team to 2019 AFC Asian Cup where India were ousted in the group stage after a winning start. East Bengal had a forgettable 2021-22 ISL season when the team finished ninth among 11 teams.

Tags

Sports Football East Bengal Stephen Constantine Indian Super League (ISL) India National Football Team AFC Asian Cup Emami Group
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read