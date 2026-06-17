F1's India Dream Still Alive: Stefano Domenicali Plans Out Long-Term Roadmap for Return

F1's CEO and President Stefano Domenicali plans a long-term roadmap for a potential Grand Prix in India from the next season.
“It is a country of magic, a country of passion, a country of color, a country of smiles.,” Domenicali said in an exclusive interaction with FanCode, the official broadcaster of F1 in India.
F1's current focus is to increase their engagement with Indian fans by working closely with the official broadcaster of F1 in India, FanCode.
In a candid conversation with FanCode, Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali shared his perspective on India’s passion for motorsport, the potential for a future Grand Prix, and the strategic importance of localized fan engagement.
Reflecting on his experiences in the country and the current state of the market, Domenicali described India as a destination with immense potential and something that will be even more important in the future.
“It is a country of magic, a country of passion, a country of color, a country of smiles.,” Domenicali said in an exclusive interaction with FanCode, the official broadcaster of F1 in India.
“India is an incredible market. First of all, because it's huge, but it's young - our fans are getting younger, more diverse, and there is an incredible enthusiasm. India for us will represent even more in the future an important market where we have to go.”
On the Potential Return of the Indian Grand Prix
When asked about the return of the Indian Grand Prix following recent media speculation, Domenicali emphasized the necessity of a sustainable, long-term approach.
“There is a big interest from us to return to your country,” Domenicali stated. “There are the right things that we need to do - to find back again the right promoters, the right collaboration, and the right timing, which will not be in the very short term.
But when we talk about five years in Formula 1, it seems to be very far away, but it's not. There is not yet a fixed date on which we can really say something, but we see the interest that is growing at all levels.”
He added, “It is very important to say that we need to feel the interest from all the stakeholders of India because this is a project that, when we reach back to your country, has to be big.
It has to be the right one, with the right level of investment and the right level of people, because your market is just phenomenal. I just want to guarantee that we're going to be there for sure one day and in the right condition.”
Strategic Development and Fan Engagement
Domenicali highlighted that Formula 1’s current focus in India involves working closely with FanCode to reach the audiences - which continue to get younger and more diverse, as well as grow the fan base through interesting collaborations, including a potential Bollywood project.
“We are a platform that has moved from only sport to entertainment, to integration, to discussion, and is getting younger and younger,” he explained. “In India, for us, it is about pushing content with our social media and trying to find new projects like potential Bollywood projects that can be very attractive for our fans in India. India is on our priority list to develop our attention for the future.”
FanCode’s approach has included regional commentary in Hindi & Tamil, as well as screenings across India. Domenically praised the work done by FanCode, and said F1 will work together with FanCode for more personalized, localized content to reach Indian audiences.
“We know that every single market has a different way to get into the fans' attention. We believe that our relationship with FanCode is the right step in starting to grow the awareness of the sport. Being able to do this kind of personalization, talking about India’s many languages, dialects, and interpretations, is just the right way to be in the market” Domenicali concluded.
Fans can watch all the action from Formula 1 Live and Exclusive only on FanCode.