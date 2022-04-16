SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2022: Umran Malik’s Role Is To Run In And Express Himself, Says Coach Tom Moody

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody isn’t worried about Umran Malik leaking too many runs stating the young Jammu and Kashmir pacer has been given the license ‘to run in and express himself’ with the ball.

The SRH speedster has been the talk of the town for his lightning-fast deliveries and has consistently bowled deliveries clocking 145 to 150 km per hour this IPL. He bowled the fastest delivery in IPL history with the one clocking 153.1 km/hour against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

“At the end of the day, when you are bowling 150 kph in this format, you don't expect you are not going to go for runs. He goes for a lot of runs behind the wicket. It's not like he is getting smashed down the ground or through the covers,” Moody said after SRH defeated Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

Malik, who was retained by SRH for Rs 4 crore, has leaked quite a lot of runs – 173 in five matches so far for five wickets at an economy of 9.61. “You have got to accept that his style of bowling, there's going to be a higher economy to that.

“And his role is to run in and express himself and be himself,” the coach said. “We accept he is going to go for runs, because of the nature of how he bowls but what we want to see from him is the return in terms of wickets,” Moody added.

Sunrisers bowling coach Dale Steyn was seen jumping off his seat at the team dug-out, clenching his fists and celebrating the yorker that Umran Malik bowled at the speed of above 148 kph to dismiss KKR captain Shreyas Iyer.

“There is a lot of planning that goes on with any sort of match-up against any opponent. I think the emotion that was shown in the dug-out was more about the joy for a young fast bowler getting such an important wicket for us,” Moody said.

“Umran has been embraced by the franchise. He is an exciting cricketer, there's no question about that. Everyone enjoys watching him bowl. He bowled particularly well (against KKR). He stuck to his plans and we were quite meticulous trying to help him understand his role. He got his reward for that, which is great.”

Malik was quite economical against KKR, conceding just 27 runs from his quota of four overs with two wickets. “He (Umran) is clearly still at the beginning of his journey. He is learning every single day and having the likes of Dale Steyn around him is an enormous boost for him because he is learning so much on the go.

“We try to build a plan and a field around that and help him develop as a young fast bowler,” Moody said. Rahul Tripathi top-scored with a 37-ball 71 to set up the win over KKR. “Rahul has batted very well in this tournament. He was struck down with a cramp in the last game which was a shame for him.”

“It's great to see him come out and grab the game by the scruff of the neck and show leadership in the top order.”

With PTI Inputs