Sports Calendar For December 2025: From Ashes To Hockey India League - Check Events To Look Forward To

December 2025 will have host of events lined up from cricket to hockey
Ashes 2025 will dominate the headlines especially on Boxing Day
BWF World Tour finals will also be held later this month
The year 2025 saw a lot of sporting events take place across the globe and they had it's fair share of highs and lows. Retirements, upset wins and shocking results were the talk of the town.
Ashes 2025 is keeping all cricket fans on the edge of their seats whereas the South Africa tour of India has entered the white-ball arena. In football, English Premier League will be kept busy with many high-octane fixtures around the Christmas period.
Here are the major sporting events to look forward to in this month:
1–14 Dec: FIH Women’s Junior World Cup featuring Indian women's team
December 3 – 7. World Short Course Swimming Championships in a 25-meter pool: Lublin, Poland.
December 4 - 31: Ashes Series 2025 featuring Australia and England.
28 Nov – 10 Dec: FIH Men’s Junior World Cup
9–15 Dec: Tennis Premier League – Season 7
7–14 Dec: Asian Youth Para Games
13–24 Dec: Global Chess League
17–21 Dec: BWF World Tour Finals
21–30 Dec: Sri Lanka Women’s Tour of India (5 T20Is)
28 Dec – 10 Jan: Hockey India League – Women’s Edition