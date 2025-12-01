Sports Calendar For December 2025: From Ashes To Hockey India League - Check Events To Look Forward To

December promises to bring a sporting carnival as the likes of Premier League, The Ashes, Hockey India League and a lot more events that one can look forward to as we bid goodbye to Year 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
First Ashes cricket test match Australia vs England in Perth-Australias players
Australia's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jofra Archer on day two of the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • December 2025 will have host of events lined up from cricket to hockey

  • Ashes 2025 will dominate the headlines especially on Boxing Day

  • BWF World Tour finals will also be held later this month

The year 2025 saw a lot of sporting events take place across the globe and they had it's fair share of highs and lows. Retirements, upset wins and shocking results were the talk of the town.

December 2025 is no less and with the curtains finally down on the year, the month could see some exciting action from cricket, football to hockey and badminton.

Ashes 2025 is keeping all cricket fans on the edge of their seats whereas the South Africa tour of India has entered the white-ball arena. In football, English Premier League will be kept busy with many high-octane fixtures around the Christmas period.

In chess, the Global Chess League will be held that will include the Indian GMs whereas BWF World Tour Finals will have some of the top badminton stars.

Here are the major sporting events to look forward to in this month:

1–14 Dec: FIH Women’s Junior World Cup featuring Indian women's team

December 3 – 7. World Short Course Swimming Championships in a 25-meter pool: Lublin, Poland.

December 4 - 31: Ashes Series 2025 featuring Australia and England.

28 Nov – 10 Dec: FIH Men’s Junior World Cup

9–15 Dec: Tennis Premier League – Season 7

7–14 Dec: Asian Youth Para Games

Related Content
Related Content

13–24 Dec: Global Chess League

17–21 Dec: BWF World Tour Finals

21–30 Dec: Sri Lanka Women’s Tour of India (5 T20Is)

28 Dec – 10 Jan: Hockey India League – Women’s Edition

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hardik Pandya Returns To Action In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy As Selectors Track His Fitness For South Africa T20I Series

  2. Silent Messages From Loud Ranchi Victory

  3. Who Is Auqib Nabi? Jammu And Kashmir Swing Bowler Making Waves In Domestic Cricket

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Embraces Pink-Ball Test As Debate With Joe Root Grows - Says, ‘Different Ball, Same Game’

  5. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. March Of Movements

  2. Vasant Kunj B-1 Residents Protest Against High-Rise Tower

  3. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  4. Assam to Hold Talks With Protesters Over ST Status Report

  5. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Tens Of Thousands Rally Across Europe Demanding Justice Over Gaza War

  2. Pak Punjab Police Claim To Arrest Indian National Who 'Crossed' Into Country In August

  3. Venezuela Denounces Trump’s Airspace Warning As 'Colonialist Threat'

  4. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  5. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution