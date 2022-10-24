Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Sporting Fraternity Hails Virat Kohli’s Epic Knock In India’s Win Over Pakistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Sachin Tendulkar led the pack with stars like Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Neeraj Chopra, Sunil Chhetri and others stating Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82 as one of kind.

Virat Kohli in action during his unbeaten 82 against Pakistan on Sunday at MCG.
Virat Kohli in action during his unbeaten 82 against Pakistan on Sunday at MCG. PTI

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 9:37 am

Virat Kohli's sensational unbeaten 82-run knock in India's epic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener was on Sunday hailed as one-of-a-kind innings by the cricketing fraternity led by iconic batter Sachin Tendulkar.

In front of a packed 90,000-plus crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Kohli redeemed himself with a magical 82 not out of 53 balls as India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in one of their most memorable wins against Pakistan.

“Virat Kohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! Keep it going,” Tendulkar tweeted.

“Thriller of a game which has beautifully set up India's T20WC campaign! Crucial contributions by a number of individuals, but a special mention to Hardik’s partnership with Virat which was very crucial for TeamIndia.”

Chasing 160, India were reeling at 45 for 4 at the halfway mark but Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) stitched 113 runs for the fifth wicket to keep India in the hunt. Kohli stepped it up brilliantly and smashed some breath-taking shots, especially a lofted backfoot straight drive over long on boundary against their most effective bowler Haris Rauf set the tone.

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also hailed Kohli while talking to reporters at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. “He's a great player. It's okay he has not scored a century, but he played a fantastic knock,” said the former India captain.

“What an atmosphere at the MCG, it was a great victory. (The Asia Cup loss) was now a thing past, it's now a new day,” Ganguly added.

Current BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: “The chase master Kohli is back and what a match to showcase his skills. What a game we have witnessed today! Congratulations TeamIndia.” Former England captain Michael Vaughan summed up the knock in just one word 'Virat', followed by several fire symbols.

Former Australia opener Mark Waugh said: "Geeze I don’t think I can ever recall a better game of T20 cricket than what we’ve just seen at the MCG. Amazing stuff from both teams. Virat’s dig one of a kind."

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer said: "Take a bow Virat Kohli. An innings for the ages.” India's 2011 World Cup-winning hero Yuvraj Singh also reminded about the crucial winning shot played by Ravichandran Ashwin.

India needed two runs off the last ball when the veteran offspinner came to the strike after the fall of Dinesh Karthik. With fielders closing in on him, Ashwin hardly showed any pressure and calmly left the wide delivery on his legs before he lofted the next ball over the field to set off the winning celebrations.

“Kept his cool Ashwin, leaving that ball for a wide !!! What a game unbelievable!!’ #indiavspak is always more than a game ‘ it’s an emotion !!!  greatness personified Kohli,” wrote Yuvraj. Other prominent athletes from other sports also hailed Kohli's epic knock.

“They call him King Kohli for a reason. What a win, Team India!” Tokyo Olympics javelin throw gold medallist Neeraj Chopra tweeted. Talismanic India football captain Sunil Chhetri hailed Kohli for the Diwali gift.

“Poore desh ke liye bhai Kohli ne akele hi pathaake phod diye hai (For the whole country, Kohli single-handedly has burst the crackers). Happy Diwali, India,” Chhetri wrote.

