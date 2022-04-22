Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Spanish Court Lifts Protection For European Super League Clubs From Being Punished By UEFA, FIFA

Real Madrid and Barcelona and Juventus are the only clubs out of 12 original teams to still openly back the creation of the European Super League competition.

Barcelona's Gavi reacts after missing a chance against Real Sociedad in a La Liga 2021-22 tie. AP

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 10:39 am

A Spanish court has lifted measures that shielded the clubs that want to create a European Super League competition from being punished by UEFA and FIFA. (More Football News)

In court documents seen by The Associated Press on Thursday, a court in Madrid said it was removing the legal protection because even if the clubs are punished that would not impede them from going forward with the plan to create a breakaway competition beyond UEFA’s control.

Of the original 12 clubs that wanted to create the Super League, only Spanish teams Real Madrid and Barcelona and Italian club Juventus still openly back its creation.

“It has in no way been demonstrated that the threat of sanctions to the three clubs would lead to the impossibility of carrying out the project,” judge Sofía Gil wrote in her ruling.

Gil dismissed concerns presented by the clubs that punishment from soccer’s governing bodies would ruin their chances of attracting financing for the Super League.

UEFA said it “welcomes this decision and is considering its implications.” The ruling can be appealed.

Last April, a different Spanish judge had ordered FIFA and UEFA to “refrain from taking any measure or action, or from issuing any statement, which prevents or hinders, directly or indirectly, the preparation of the European Super League.”

That move came amid threats that the Super League teams would be banned from playing in the Champions League.

