Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

SL Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka Batter Angelo Mathews Tests Positive For COVID-19

Oshada Fernando has been named as a replacement for Angelo Mathews in Sri Lanka playing XI for the rest of the ongoing first Test against Australia.

Angelo Mathews scored 39 in the first innings against Australia in the first Test.
Angelo Mathews scored 39 in the first innings against Australia in the first Test. Twitter (SLC)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 12:38 pm

In a major blow, experienced Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated from the rest of his teammates playing in the ongoing first Test against Australia in Galle.

Scorecard | Cricket News

Sri Lanka Cricket said on Friday, the third day of the Test match, that Mathews was tested for the virus because he was feeling unwell. Oshada Fernando has been named as a replacement for Mathews to play the remainder of the match, the board said.

“Angelo Mathews tested positive for Covid-19,” an Sri Lanka Cricket statement said. “He was found to be positive during a Rapid Anti-Gen test conducted on the player, yesterday. The test was done, as the player was feeling unwell. Accordingly, he has been isolated from the rest of the team members and is following Covid-19 protocols.”

Related stories

SL Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2: Australia Lead Sri Lanka By 101 Runs

SL Vs AUS, 1st Test: Australia Lead Sri Lanka By 101 Runs - Day 2 In Pics

SL Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Australia Reach 98/3 After Dismissing Sri Lanka For 212

Earlier, Australian coach Andrew McDonald tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the start of the tour. Sri Lanka are coming into this Test match after thrashing Australia 4-1 in the ODI series.

Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss and made 212 runs in their first innings. In reply Australia scored 321 all out, taking a 109-run first innings lead on rain-affected Day 2.

Tags

Sports Cricket Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team Oshada Fernando COVID-19 Andrew McDonald Sri Lanka Cricket
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read