SL Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka Batter Angelo Mathews Tests Positive For COVID-19

In a major blow, experienced Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated from the rest of his teammates playing in the ongoing first Test against Australia in Galle.

Sri Lanka Cricket said on Friday, the third day of the Test match, that Mathews was tested for the virus because he was feeling unwell. Oshada Fernando has been named as a replacement for Mathews to play the remainder of the match, the board said.

“Angelo Mathews tested positive for Covid-19,” an Sri Lanka Cricket statement said. “He was found to be positive during a Rapid Anti-Gen test conducted on the player, yesterday. The test was done, as the player was feeling unwell. Accordingly, he has been isolated from the rest of the team members and is following Covid-19 protocols.”

Earlier, Australian coach Andrew McDonald tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the start of the tour. Sri Lanka are coming into this Test match after thrashing Australia 4-1 in the ODI series.

Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss and made 212 runs in their first innings. In reply Australia scored 321 all out, taking a 109-run first innings lead on rain-affected Day 2.