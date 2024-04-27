Sports

Serie A: Salernitana Relegated After 0-3 Loss To Frosinone - In Pics

Salernitana have been relegated from Serie A after losing 0-3 to Frosinone. The Salerno club has only two wins in 35 Italian league games and is at the bottom of the table. Frosinone went ahead in the 10th minute, Matias Soule converting from the penalty spot for the home side. Marco Brescianini doubled their lead 15 minutes later, and Nadir Zortea completed the scoring five minutes from time with a low shot from 25 yards out. The win comes as a vital boost for Frosinone, one of at least seven teams fighting not to be one of the two other clubs that joins Salernitana in the second tier next season. Frosinone are three points above third-to-last Udinese and five ahead of second-to-last Sassuolo. Both teams have a game in hand.

Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Frosinone's Nadir Zortea celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.

1/8
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Salernitana's Loum Tchaouna jumps for txxhe ball during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.

Advertisement

2/8
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Frosinone's Luca Mazzitelli, left, and Salernitana's Loum Tchaouna battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.

Advertisement

3/8
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Frosinone's Simone Romagnoli, left, and Salernitana's Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy

4/8
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Salernitana's Emanuele Vignato and Frosinone's goalkeeper Stefano Turati, left, battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.

Advertisement

5/8
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Frosinone's Marco Brescianini, right, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.

Advertisement

6/8
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Frosinone's Marco Brescianini, right, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.

Advertisement

7/8
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Frosinone's Enzo Barrenechea, left, and Salernitana's Lassana Coulibaly battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.

8/8
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana
Serie A: Frosinone vs Salernitana Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Frosinone's Matias Soule celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know