Sports

Serie A: Salernitana Relegated After 0-3 Loss To Frosinone - In Pics

Salernitana have been relegated from Serie A after losing 0-3 to Frosinone. The Salerno club has only two wins in 35 Italian league games and is at the bottom of the table. Frosinone went ahead in the 10th minute, Matias Soule converting from the penalty spot for the home side. Marco Brescianini doubled their lead 15 minutes later, and Nadir Zortea completed the scoring five minutes from time with a low shot from 25 yards out. The win comes as a vital boost for Frosinone, one of at least seven teams fighting not to be one of the two other clubs that joins Salernitana in the second tier next season. Frosinone are three points above third-to-last Udinese and five ahead of second-to-last Sassuolo. Both teams have a game in hand.