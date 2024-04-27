Frosinone's Nadir Zortea celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.
Salernitana's Loum Tchaouna jumps for txxhe ball during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.
Frosinone's Luca Mazzitelli, left, and Salernitana's Loum Tchaouna battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.
Frosinone's Simone Romagnoli, left, and Salernitana's Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy
Salernitana's Emanuele Vignato and Frosinone's goalkeeper Stefano Turati, left, battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.
Frosinone's Marco Brescianini, right, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.
Frosinone's Marco Brescianini, right, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.
Frosinone's Enzo Barrenechea, left, and Salernitana's Lassana Coulibaly battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.
Frosinone's Matias Soule celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Salernitana at the Frosinone Benito Stirpe stadium, Frosinone, Italy.