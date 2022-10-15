Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Sabita Toppo, Arjun Win Silver In Asian Youth Athletics Championship

Sabita Toppo hails from Sundergarh and joined the Odisha Reliance Foundation HPC (High-Performance Centre) in 2019.

Sabita Toppo was even congratulated by the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Sabita Toppo was even congratulated by the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 8:20 pm

Teenager Sabita Toppo of Odisha won the silver medal in the girls 100m hurdles clocking 14.17 seconds in the Asian Youth Athletics Championship at Kuwait City. (More Sports News)

In the boys javelin, Arjun won silver with a throw of 70.98m while Himanshu Mishra took bronze with 67.67m.

Sabita's silver comes following the gold that she won in 100m hurdles at the National Youth (U-18) Athletics meet in Bhopal.

Sabita, who hails from Sundergarh, joined the Odisha Reliance Foundation HPC (High-Performance Centre) in 2019.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote, "Congratulate #Odisha athlete, Sabita Toppo on clinching #Silver medal in 100 mtr hurdles with a timing of 14.17s at the 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships in #Kuwait. May she continue to bring glory for the State & the nation. Wish her all the best for future endeavours."

