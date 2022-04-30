Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Ranji Trophy 2021-22: BCCI Reschedules Knockouts - Check Updated Fixtures

Bengal, Jharkhand, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have qualified for Ranji Trophy quarters.

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final is slated to be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: BCCI

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 12:37 pm

The BCCI has delayed the knockout matches of the Ranji Trophy by two days and now the quarterfinals will begin from June 6 and the title clash of the premier domestic event will start from June 22. (More Cricket News)

According to an internal communication circulated by the BCCI to its state units, the two semifinals will now begin from June 14, instead of June 12.

The final is slated to be held at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Bengal, Jharkhand, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have qualified for the knockout stage of the first-class competition.

The league stage of the Ranji Trophy was played before the start of the ongoing IPL. 

The BCCI is yet to announce the reason behind change in schedule.

Ranji Trophy Schedule:

Quarterfinals: June 6-10

First Quarterfinal: Bengal vs Jharkhand
Second Quarterfinal: Mumbai vs Uttarakhand
Third Quarterfinal: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh
Fourth Quarterfinal: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh

Semifinals: June 14-18

Final: June 22-26.

