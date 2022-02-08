Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Ajinkya Rahane Included In Prithvi Shaw-Led Mumbai Squad

All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has also been named in the Mumbai squad.

Ajinkya Rahane's Mumbai team has been placed in Elite Group D in Ranji Trophy 2021-22. AP

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 8:00 pm

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who is going through a prolonged lean patch, was on Tuesday named in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad for the upcoming season. (More Cricket News)

The 41-time Ranji champions and domestic heavyweights Mumbai have been placed in Elite Group D along with Saurashtra, Odisha and Goa. They will play their league matches at Ahmedabad.   

The Mumbai senior selection committee, consisting of chairman Salil Ankola, Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai and Anand Yalvigi, picked young opener Prithvi Shaw as the captain of the 21-member squad.

It was expected that Rahane would play Ranji Trophy to regain form.

The Mumbai selectors have also named all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the squad, which was announced on associations' website.

Other regulars including senior stumper and batter Aditya Tare and pacer Dhawal Kulkarni have also made it to the squad.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, one of India's top scorers in the Under-19 World Cup, was not picked in the squad.

Squad: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Tare (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Mohit Awasthi, Prince Badiani, Siddharth Raut, Roystan Dias
and Arjun Tendulkar.

