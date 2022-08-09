Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Rahim Ali, India Forward, Extends Stay At Chennayin FC Ahead Of ISL 2022-23 Season  

Rahim Ali has made 40 appearances for Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League so far since joining the former champions three years back.

Rahim Ali will stay at Chennaiyin FC till 2024 season.
Rahim Ali will stay at Chennaiyin FC till 2024 season. CFC

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 3:02 pm

Indian team forward Rahim Ali has extended his stay at Chennaiyin FC till 2024, the two-time ISL champions announced on Tuesday. Ali is among the handful of members of the Chennaiyin squad that reached the ISL final in the 2019-20 season. (More Football News)

He has made 40 appearances for the club spanning over three years. “I'm very happy to sign a new contract with Chennaiyin FC. There was never a doubt in my mind. I'm not going anywhere,” Ali was quoted as saying in a release.

The 22-year-old is also a current member of the national team, having made six appearances since his debut in September last year. Ali was also part of the Indian squad that won the SAFF Championship last year, coming off the bench in three games, including the final against Nepal and assisted in the third goal.

The forward was also a part of the Indian squad that took part in the U-17 World Cup held in the country in 2017. He also made 31 appearances for I-League outfit Indian Arrows FC.

