Bengaluru Torpedoes missed out on the trophy last year in the second edition of the Prime Volleyball League. Led by head Coach David Lee, the Torpedoes are vying to win their first title this year in the ongoing third edition in Chennai. To help them in this endeavour, the franchise has roped in Australia's all rounder Thomas Heptinstall.

Heptinstall's journey into the sport began when he was 12 years old, with indoor beach volleyball, because of his parents. "My parents used to play when I was young, so I naturally found a connect with the sport. So, one day, I decided to try out the sport, and since then it just stuck with me."