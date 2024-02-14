Defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders will have their sights set on retaining the title, when they take the court for their Prime Volleyball League 2024 campaign. The third edition of PVL features nine franchises, and will be held at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai starting Thursday, February 15. The opening match-up will see Ahmedabad taking on hosts Chennai Blitz. (More Volleyball News)

Preview, Teams

Ahmedabad captain Muthusamy Appavu made it abundantly clear that his franchise will be gunning to make it two titles in a row. "There is always pressure when you enter the tournament as the defending champions. It puts a target on your back. But it also motivates the players in equal measure and we are eager to showcase our skills once again. We have a new coach, the vastly experienced Dragan Mihailovic Sir, and we have had a tremendous pre-season. Now it is all about the execution of our plans," the skipper said at the pre-season press conference.