Mohan says rubbing shoulders with international stalwarts in the high-stakes environment of PVL helps players manage pressure better. Take the team's stunning upset of South Korea at last year's Hangzhou Asian Games, for instance. "The match was going neck and neck. In the fifth set, the scores were level at 14-14 when we pulled off two crucial blocks to win it. We could do it because of our prior exposure to such crunch scenarios."

Who better than Mohan to hold forth on experience? The middle blocker-turned-setter from Tamil Nadu has plied his trade in the Indian volleyball firmament for close to 17 years now, but wears them lightly. "Age is just a number; only performance speaks. Look at what Rohan Bopanna did last week (became the oldest-ever men's Grand Slam winner with the Australian Open title). If he can do it at 43 (years), 37 is nothing."