The Indian sporting ecosystem is a complex entity, and how to propel it in the global arena remains a matter of intense debate. But when it comes to elevating gameplay standards, athletes across disciplines are increasingly pointing towards the benefits of home-grown sports leagues. Volleyball is no different. Ask India veteran Mohan Ukkrapandian. (More Volleyball News)
The 37-year-old credits the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) for the national men's team's strong recent performances. "Many renowned players from other countries are competing in the Prime Volleyball League. Some of them have much more experience than us, and our youngsters are learning from them," he tells Outlook India.