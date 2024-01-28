“This Khelo India Youth Games was a very good platform for us where our players got more exposure and were able to play in such good infrastructure, which is absent in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The performance here will definitely boost our confidence and I can ensure that if we get good facilities and hostels for players in Jammu, they will definitely win medals for us in the future,” said Naresh Kumar, the head coach of the Jammu and Kashmir volleyball team.