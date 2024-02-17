After completing his school exams in 2016, a 16-year-old Chirag Yadav went for a visit to his relatives in Gujarat. Little did he know, his life would be turned around in that short family trip. Chirag, who hails from the Mahendragarh city of Haryana, would spend his time after school playing volleyball with his friends for fun. (PVL Tournament Guide | More Volleyball News)

Not having a fit body at the time, Chirag never considered sports as a career option, despite many of his friends and family suggesting him to pick volleyball as a professional career. "There is a lot of difference between talking and actually doing it. Success does not come so easily and there is always a lot of struggles involved, especially in sports," he said, after earning the 'Game Changer of the Match' award for Calicut Heroes, following their big win over Kochi Blue Spikers in the third season of Prime Volleyball League on Friday, February 17.