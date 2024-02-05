Sports

Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool - In Pics

Arsenal sent a statement across the Premier League by beating Liverpool 3-1 in Sunday night's big fixture. Having fallen prey to an error themselves, the Gunners exploited silly mistakes by Liverpool in the second half to register a significant result in the title race.

February 5, 2024

English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, center, stands among his team's players at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.

2/10
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal players celebrate their team's victory at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.

3/10
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal players celebrate after their teammate Leandro Trossard scored their side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.

4/10
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.

5/10
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal players celebrate after their teammate Gabriel Martinelli scored their side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.

6/10
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, left, and Liverpool's Harvey Elliott fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.

7/10
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Liverpool's Luis Diaz controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.

8/10
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk jump for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.

9/10
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Liverpool's Luis Diaz, right, celebrates with his teammates after he scored his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.

10/10
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool
English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal and Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.

