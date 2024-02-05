Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, center, stands among his team's players at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.
Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool - In Pics
Arsenal sent a statement across the Premier League by beating Liverpool 3-1 in Sunday night's big fixture. Having fallen prey to an error themselves, the Gunners exploited silly mistakes by Liverpool in the second half to register a significant result in the title race.
Arsenal players celebrate their team's victory at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal players celebrate after their teammate Leandro Trossard scored their side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal players celebrate after their teammate Gabriel Martinelli scored their side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, left, and Liverpool's Harvey Elliott fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk jump for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, right, celebrates with his teammates after he scored his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London.