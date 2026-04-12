Portland Trail blazers Vs LA Clippers, NBA 2026: Clippers Dominate Short-Handed Trail Blazers - In Pics
The LA Clippers displayed ruthless efficiency at the Intuit Dome, dismantling a struggling Portland Trail Blazers squad. James Harden orchestrated the offense with 18 assists, consistently finding Kawhi Leonard, who finished with an effortless 28 points. Portland, missing several starters due to injury, had no answer for the Clippers' transition game and interior presence. Despite a spirited 22-point effort from Scoot Henderson, the Blazers trailed by as many as 30 in the third quarter. The Clippers' bench depth proved decisive, outscoring Portland's reserves 54-28 in the blowout win. See best photos from the match.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE