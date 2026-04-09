Phoenix Suns Vs Dallas Mavericks, NBA 2026: Suns Shine Late To Outshine Mavericks
The Phoenix Suns secured a gritty 112–107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Devin Booker spearheaded the Suns' offense with a masterful 37-point performance, supported by Dillon Brooks, who added 28 points. Despite a balanced scoring effort from Dallas—led by John Poulakidas’s 23 points off the bench and a double-double from rookie standout Cooper Flagg (11 points, 12 rebounds)—the Mavericks struggled to contain Phoenix's late-game execution. This win bolsters the Suns’ positioning as they fight for seeding in the final days of the regular season. See best photos from the match.
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