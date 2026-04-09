Phoenix Suns Vs Dallas Mavericks, NBA 2026: Suns Shine Late To Outshine Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns secured a gritty 112–107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Devin Booker spearheaded the Suns' offense with a masterful 37-point performance, supported by Dillon Brooks, who added 28 points. Despite a balanced scoring effort from Dallas—led by John Poulakidas’s 23 points off the bench and a double-double from rookie standout Cooper Flagg (11 points, 12 rebounds)—the Mavericks struggled to contain Phoenix's late-game execution. This win bolsters the Suns’ positioning as they fight for seeding in the final days of the regular season. See best photos from the match.

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Phoenix Suns Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) talks with referee Danielle Scott during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Khaman Maluach
Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach, left, drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-John Poulakidas
Dallas Mavericks guard John Poulakidas celebrates his 3-pointer against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) steals the ball from Dallas Mavericks guard AJ Johnson (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) gets past Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) to score during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Marvin Bagley III
Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III, right, is unable to control the ball on a pass from Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Royce ONeale
Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale celebrates his 3-pointer against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Ryan Nembhard
Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) dribbles the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) drives past Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse (30) to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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