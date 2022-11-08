Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Phil Neville Extends Contract With David Beckham's Inter Miami

Phil Neville has been the manager of Inter Miami since 2021, prior to which he had a three year stint with the England's women's national team.

Phil Neville has been the Inter Miami manager since 2021.
Phil Neville has been the Inter Miami manager since 2021. Courtesy: Twitter (@InterMiamiCF)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 10:45 am

Phil Neville was given a contract extension as coach of David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Miami finished sixth among 14 teams in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 14 losses and six draws. It lost to New York City 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs. (More Football News)

Neville was hired before the 2021 season after three years coaching England’s women’s national team. Miami missed the playoffs in his first season after finishing with 12 wins, 17 losses and five draws. The 45-year-old made 59 appearances for England from 1996-2007 and played for Manchester United (1994-2005) and Everton (2005-13). 

Tags

Sports Football Phil Neville Inter Miami David Beckham England Women's Football Team Major League Soccer (MLS) Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference New York City FC
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read