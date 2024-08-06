Sports

Indian Shooters Maheshwari-Anant Narrowly Miss Paris Olympics Bronze - In Pics

The Indian shooting pair of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka narrowly missed the bronze medal in the skeet mixed team event, finishing fourth at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Monday (August 5). Maheshwari and Naruka shot 43 to end fourth behind China's Yiting Jiang and Jianlin Lyu (44) in the bronze medal play-off. Earlier, the Indians had finished fourth in the qualification after both teams were tied on 146 at the end of the three-round, 150-shot process, forcing a shoot-off. In the qualification, Maheshwari shone with 50/50 in her final two rounds while Naruka notched scores of 25, 23 and 24 in the three rounds.