Anant Jeet Singh Naruka (C) and Maheshwari Chauhan (R) of India react during the bronze medal competition of the Skeet Mixed Team event of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux, France.
China's Lyu Jianlin, right, is congratulated by India's Amanjeet Singh Naruka as China's Jiang Yiting, second left, and India's Maheshwari Chauhan look on after the Chinese duo won the bronze medal in the Skeet mixed team final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
Anant Jeet Singh Naruka of India in action during the bronze medal competition of the Skeet Mixed Team event of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux.
Anant Jeet Singh Naruka (L) of India and Jianlin Lyu (R) of Chine react during the bronze medal competition of the Skeet Mixed Team event of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux, France.
India's Maheshwari Chauhan ejects empty cartridges from her gun as she competes in the Skeet mixed team final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
India's Amanjeet Singh Naruka competes in the Skeet mixed team final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
India's Maheshwari Chauhan competes in the Skeet mixed team final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
India's Amanjeet Singh Naruka competes in the Skeet mixed team final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
India's Amanjeet Singh Naruka, left, and teammate Maheshwari Chauhan, center, react as they are introduced before the Skeet mixed team final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.