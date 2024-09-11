Sports

Paralympics 2024: Best Images From The Marquee Event In Paris - In Pics

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympic Games recently concluded in Paris. The marquee event that started on August 28th, closed it with a dazzling closing ceremony. The Paralympics was an eventful one, especially for India, who bagged 29 medals. Here are some of the best images from Paris

2024 Paris Paralympics, Opening Ceremony: Alpha Jets from the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Alpha Jets from the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees as delegations arrive for the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

2/20
2024 Paris Paralympics, Opening Ceremony: South African dancer Musa Motha performs
2024 Paris Paralympics, Opening Ceremony: South African dancer Musa Motha performs | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

South African dancer Musa Motha performs during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

3/20
2024 Paris Paralympics: Cycling
2024 Paris Paralympics: Cycling | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Ricardo Ten Argiles, from Spain, rides during the Men's C1 3000m individual pursuit qualifying Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.

4/20
2024 Paris Paralympics: Archery
2024 Paris Paralympics: Archery | Photo: AP/Felix Scheyer

Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

5/20
2024 Paris Paralympics: Goalball
2024 Paris Paralympics: Goalball | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Whitney Bogart dives to catch the ball during during the Women's preliminary round Goalball game against France at the 2024 Paralympics, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Paris, France.

6/20
2024 Paris Paralympics: Womens Long Jump -T64
2024 Paris Paralympics: Women's Long Jump -T64 | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Beatriz Hatz, of the U.S., competes at Women's Long Jump -T64 final at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Paris, France.

7/20
2024 Paris Paralympics Athletics: Womens 1500 -T11
2024 Paris Paralympics Athletics: Women's 1500 -T11 | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Camila Muller, of Brasil, left, competes at Women's 1500 -T11 at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Paris, France.

8/20
2024 Paris Paralympics, Swimming: Mens 200 m Freestyle -S2
2024 Paris Paralympics, Swimming: Men's 200 m Freestyle -S2 | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Paralympic athlete Santos Araujo, of Brasil, celebrates after winning at men's 200 m Freestyle -S2 final, during the 2024 Paralympics, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Paris, France.

9/20
2024 Paris Paralympics, Athletics: Mens High Jump T63
2024 Paris Paralympics, Athletics: Men's High Jump T63 | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Ezra Frech from the U.S competes during the men's High Jump T63 final during the 2024 Paralympics, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Paris, France.

10/20
2024 Paris Paralympics, Athletics: Womens Shot Put F46
2024 Paris Paralympics, Athletics: Women's Shot Put F46 | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Jihen Azaiez, of Tunisia, competes at Women's Shot Put F46 Final, at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Paris, France.

11/20
2024 Paris Paralympics: Wheelchair Fencing
2024 Paris Paralympics: Wheelchair Fencing | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla

Italy's Beatrice Maria Vio Grandis, left, competes against China's Xiao Rong during the women's foil wheelchair fencing semifinal at the 2024 Paralympics, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Paris, France.

12/20
2024 Paris Paralympics, Swimming: Womens 400 freestyle S8
2024 Paris Paralympics, Swimming: Women's 400 freestyle S8 | Photo: AP/Jackson Ranger

Jessica Long, of the U.S., waves to fans after competing in the women's 400 freestyle S8 during the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Paris, France.

13/20
2024 Paris Paralympics, Judo: Men -60 kg J1
2024 Paris Paralympics, Judo: Men -60 kg J1 | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Iran's Seyed Meysam Banitaba Khoram Abadi, right, and Algeria's Abdelkader Bouamer fight during the Para Judo - Men -60 kg J1 Final at the 2024 Paralympics, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Paris, France.

14/20
2024 Paris Paralympics, Blind Football: Argentina vs Brazil
2024 Paris Paralympics, Blind Football: Argentina vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Argentina players celebrate after winning the semifinal blind football match between Argentina and Brazil at the 2024 Paralympics, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Paris, France.

15/20
2024 Paris Paralympics, Table Tennis: Womens Singles - WS8
2024 Paris Paralympics, Table Tennis: Women's Singles - WS8 | Photo: AP/Aidan Conrad

Norway's Aida Husic Dahlen, top, competes against Germany's Juliane Wolf in the Women's Singles - WS8 - Semifinal at the 2024 Paralympics, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Paris, France.

16/20
2024 Paris Paralympics, Swimming: Mens 50m Butterfly - S5
2024 Paris Paralympics, Swimming: Men's 50m Butterfly - S5 | Photo: Joel Marklund/OIS/IOC via AP

China's Jincheng Guo competes competes in the Para Swimming Men's 50m Butterfly - S5 Final at the Paris La Defense Arena at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Paris, France, Friday Sept. 6, 2024.

17/20
2024 Paris Paralympics Powerlifting: Womens up to 73kg
2024 Paris Paralympics Powerlifting: Women's up to 73kg | Photo: AP/Aidan Conrad

Uzbekistan's Ruza Kuzieva reacts to a lift during the women's up to 73kg powerlifting final, at La Chapelle Arena, during the 2024 Paralympics on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Paris, France.

18/20
2024 Paris Paralympics: Wheelchair basketball
2024 Paris Paralympics: Wheelchair basketball | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Rose Hollermann of the U.S., centre, in action against Netherlands' Mariska Beijer, right, and Netherlands' Carina de Rooij during the gold medal match of the women's wheelchair basketball between Netherlands and United States, at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France.

19/20
2024 Paris Paralympics, Closing Ceremony: Athletes from different delegations parade
2024 Paris Paralympics, Closing Ceremony: Athletes from different delegations parade | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Athletes from different delegations parade during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France.

20/20
2024 Paris Paralympics: Closing Ceremony
2024 Paris Paralympics: Closing Ceremony | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

The cauldron is seen ahead of the closing ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France.

