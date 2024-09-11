Paralympics 2024: Best Images From The Marquee Event In Paris - In Pics

Alpha Jets from the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees as delegations arrive for the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Paris, France.
South African dancer Musa Motha performs during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Paris, France.
Ricardo Ten Argiles, from Spain, rides during the Men's C1 3000m individual pursuit qualifying Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.
Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
Whitney Bogart dives to catch the ball during during the Women's preliminary round Goalball game against France at the 2024 Paralympics, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Paris, France.
Beatriz Hatz, of the U.S., competes at Women's Long Jump -T64 final at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Paris, France.
Camila Muller, of Brasil, left, competes at Women's 1500 -T11 at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Paris, France.
Paralympic athlete Santos Araujo, of Brasil, celebrates after winning at men's 200 m Freestyle -S2 final, during the 2024 Paralympics, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Paris, France.
Ezra Frech from the U.S competes during the men's High Jump T63 final during the 2024 Paralympics, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Paris, France.
Jihen Azaiez, of Tunisia, competes at Women's Shot Put F46 Final, at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Paris, France.
Italy's Beatrice Maria Vio Grandis, left, competes against China's Xiao Rong during the women's foil wheelchair fencing semifinal at the 2024 Paralympics, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Paris, France.
Jessica Long, of the U.S., waves to fans after competing in the women's 400 freestyle S8 during the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Paris, France.
Iran's Seyed Meysam Banitaba Khoram Abadi, right, and Algeria's Abdelkader Bouamer fight during the Para Judo - Men -60 kg J1 Final at the 2024 Paralympics, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Paris, France.
Argentina players celebrate after winning the semifinal blind football match between Argentina and Brazil at the 2024 Paralympics, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Paris, France.
Norway's Aida Husic Dahlen, top, competes against Germany's Juliane Wolf in the Women's Singles - WS8 - Semifinal at the 2024 Paralympics, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Paris, France.
China's Jincheng Guo competes competes in the Para Swimming Men's 50m Butterfly - S5 Final at the Paris La Defense Arena at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Paris, France, Friday Sept. 6, 2024.
Uzbekistan's Ruza Kuzieva reacts to a lift during the women's up to 73kg powerlifting final, at La Chapelle Arena, during the 2024 Paralympics on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Paris, France.
Rose Hollermann of the U.S., centre, in action against Netherlands' Mariska Beijer, right, and Netherlands' Carina de Rooij during the gold medal match of the women's wheelchair basketball between Netherlands and United States, at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France.
Athletes from different delegations parade during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France.
The cauldron is seen ahead of the closing ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France.