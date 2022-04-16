Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
Pakistan To Host New Zealand, England Cricket Teams Over Next 12 Months In Action-Packed Calendar

Both New Zealand and England cricket teams withdrew from their tour of Pakistan last year citing security reasons.

New Zealand cricket team withdrew from their tour of Pakistan just before the first ODI last year. Twitter (PCB)

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 9:13 am

Pakistan will host five men’s and women’s teams over the next 12 months as PCB announced the international calendar on Friday. (More Cricket News)

The Pakistan men's team is scheduled to play seven Tests, 17 ODIs and a minimum of 25 T20Is in the next 12 months while the women’s team participate in the ICC Women’s Championship, ICC U19 and T20 World Cups and Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The PCB confirmed that West Indies, England and New Zealand men’s sides will tour Pakistan twice each in the next 12 months while Sri Lanka and Ireland women will visit Pakistan in May/June and October/November.

New Zealand and England had withdrawn from Pakistan tours last year. The back-to-back international cricket will be in addition to the 2022-23 domestic cricket season, which will run concurrently with the international season.

The Pakistan men's team is scheduled to play seven ICC World Test Championship fixtures against three opponents – Sri Lanka (2), England (3) and New Zealand (2) – while the 12 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODI matches will be versus West Indies, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and New Zealand (three each).

In the shortest format of the game, Pakistan men’s side will feature in the ACC Asia Cup T20 in August/September and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 from October 15 to November 15.

Outside the two main events, Pakistan’s other T20Is will be against England (seven), West Indies (three) and New Zealand (five). New Zealand, in addition to the five ODIs in April 2023, will also play five T20Is.

