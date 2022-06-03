Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

PAK Vs WI: Babar Azam, Muhammad Wasim Spare Over Shan Masood's Batting Position In Pakistan Team

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has dismissed Muhammad Wasim's suggestion to try out Shan Masood in the middle-order.

PAK Vs WI: Babar Azam, Muhammad Wasim Spare Over Shan Masood's Batting Position In Pakistan Team
Babar Azam insisted that including Shan Masood in the Pakistan side as a middle-order batter would be unfair. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 8:46 pm

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has refused chairman of selectors Muhammad Wasim's request to accommodate specialist opener, Shan Masood in the middle-order for the West Indies series as the differences between the two is now out in the public domain. (More Cricket News)

Wasim in an interview to a YouTube channel had said that he was in touch with Shan, who is scoring heavily in English county championship as well as Vitality T20 blast matches.

Wasim had discussed with Shan about the possibility of trying him out in the middle-order in white ball formats as competition for the opening slots was very tight in the Pakistan team.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs West Indies, ODI Series: Where To Watch PAK Vs WI Live In India

PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan Announce Squad For Test Series; Haris Rauf, Shan Masood Back

PAK Vs SL: Shan Masood Hails Test Cricket's Return To Pakistan As Team's Biggest Achievement

"I have told Shan that he should now try to bat in the middle-order so that we have evidence he can make the change for us," Wasim said.

Interestingly, when the media spoke to Babar, he made it clear there was no possibility of this happening.

Babar insisted that including Shan in the side as a middle-order batter would be unfair with the left-hander and also with the other players who are already in contention for middle-order slots.

"Shan Masood bats at the top of the order and he has not batted lower down the order. I think it would be unfair with Shan to play him at Nos 5 or 6. We have an eye on him and he will be considered taking the balance of the side into account," Babar said in Lahore.

The 32-year-old Shan was part of the Pakistan Test squad for the recent home series against Australia but didn't get a chance to play but his form in white ball formats has also been impressive in domestic cricket, PSL and now in England.

There have also been speculations about Wasim and head coach Saqlain Mushtaq surrendering to Babar and other senior players when they refused to take a break from the ODI series against the West Indies.

Although Wasim denies this, word is that Babar didn't agree with selectors and coaches on taking rest while allowing fringe players a go against the West Indies.

Babar also shot down suggestions while talking to the media about giving wicketkeper-batsman Muhammad Haris, a crack against the Windies in the three ODIs in Multan next week.

"It is too early to give him a chance. Rizwan has not been performing as expected in ODIs but he is still adding value at his position. Our combination is balanced and I have full faith in Rizwan as I will always have his back," Babar said.

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan National Cricket Team West Indies Tour Of Pakistan Babar Azam Muhammad Wasim Shan Masood PCB Vitality T20 Blast County Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read