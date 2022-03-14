Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 3: Australia Maintain Dominance, Extend Lead To 489 Runs

Mitchell Starc returned 3/29 while Mitchell Swepson scalped 2/32 as Australia bundled out Pakistan for 148 before extending lead to 489 runs.

PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 3: Australia Maintain Dominance, Extend Lead To 489 Runs
Australia's Usman Khawaja (R) and Marnus Labuschagne walk back to pavilion at end of play on Day 3. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 7:29 pm

Mitchell Starc snapped up three wickets to help Australia take complete control against a tired Pakistan side on the third day of the second test on Monday.

PAK Vs AUS Highlights | ScorecardNews

Pakistan, replying to Australia's huge first-innings total of 556-9 declared, was bowled out for just 148 after having spent more than two days toiling in the field.

Australia, touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998, then decided not to enforce the follow-on as it raced to 81-1 in 17 overs by the close — a lead of 489 runs.

Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 37 and first-innings centurion Usman Khawaja was not out on 35.

Related stories

PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Australia End Day 3 At 81/1, Extend Lead To 489 Runs - Highlights

PAK Vs AUS, 1st Test: Imam-Ul-Haq Shines As Pakistan, Australia Share Spoils In Rawalpindi

Earlier, last-wicket pair Nauman Ali (20 not out) and Shaheen Afridi (19) shared a stand of 30, the highest of Pakistan's innings, before debutant Mitchell Swepson (2-32) trapped Afridi lbw with a full delivery.

Starc didn't take a wicket on a lifeless pitch in the drawn first test in Rawalpindi, but this time Pakistan was undone by some superb reverse swing from the left-arm fast bowler.

Captain Babar Azam (36) top-scored before holing out at long off against leg-spinner Swepson.

Australia was brilliant in the field. Labuschagne hit the stumps to run out Hasan Ali while Swepson did likewise to remove Abdullah Shafique.

Starc removed Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam with successive deliveries, and also made a successful television referral against Sajid Khan after he edged to the wicketkeeper.

Pakistan lost six wickets between lunch and tea for just 62 runs.

Pat Cummins (34 not out) helped add a rapid 51 runs at the start of the day after Australia resumed on 505-8.

Despite losing Starc (28) to the second ball, which gave Afridi his only wicket, Cummins and Swepson (15 not out) scored freely against spinners Nauman and Sajid Khan.

Cummins lofted two sixes off left-armer Nauman, who ended up with 1-134 from 48 overs. Sajid took 2-167 from 57 overs.

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan Vs Australia Pakistan Vs Australia Test Series Pakistan Vs Australia 2022 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan National Cricket Team Australian National Cricket Team Mitchell Starc Mitchell Swepson Karachi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone Denied Work Permit By Bangladesh For Shooting ‘Soldiers’

Sunny Leone Denied Work Permit By Bangladesh For Shooting ‘Soldiers’

'The Kashmir' Files Actor Prakash Belawadi Apologises For His Silence On Plight of Kashmiri Pandits

'The Kashmir' Files Actor Prakash Belawadi Apologises For His Silence On Plight of Kashmiri Pandits