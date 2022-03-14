PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 3: Saheen Afridi Strikes Early; Australia - 537/9

With the cracks in the Karachi pitch expected to open up on Day 3 of the second Test on Monday, Australia will now look up to their bowlers to dominate Pakistan in what has been a rather one-sided contest so far. Australia were 505 for eight at close on Day 2 on Sunday, having batted the greatest number of overs in a Test innings in Asia in 14 years, surpassing their 179.3 overs against India at Delhi in 2008 when AUS were bowled out for 577 runs. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second Test between PAK vs AUS.

10:53 AM IST: Cummins Six

Nauman Ali on with his 48th over. Pat Cummins launches the last ball for a massive six. 10 from the over. 26 runs in the last five overs. AUS - 537/9 (186)

10:44 AM IST: Cummins Four

Shaheen Afridi continues. Pat Cummins hits the first ball for a four, past gully. Six from the over. In the previous over, Nauman Ali conceded one. AUS - 518/9 (183)

10:33 AM IST: Afridi Strikes

And it takes only two balls for Shaheen Afridi to strike. Mitchell Starc hits straight to Azhar Ali at cover. Starc goes for 28 off 97. Debutant Mitchell Swepson joins Aussie skipper Pat Cummins in the middle. AUS - 505/9 (180.2)

10:28 AM IST: Ready...

Players are in the middle. Perfect conditions in Karachi. Mitchell Starc, on 28 off 95, to take the first strike on Day 3. His batting partner is Pat Cummins. And Shaheen Afridi to resume proceedings. AUS - 505/8 (180)

10:04 AM IST: Tait Update

Shaun Tait joins Pakistan as their fast bowling coach.

Day 3 Preview

Resuming at their overnight score of 251 for three, Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon continued to frustrate the Pakistan bowlers who were armed with the second new ball. The Pakistan-born Khawaja resumed on 127 but it was Lyon's defiance for an hour and 15 minutes that set the template for Sunday's play.

If it was Khawaja on Day 1, it was Alex Carey on Day 2 as the wicket-keeper-batter took full advantage of a flat track and kept the scoreboard ticking on a hot day. Carey, who missed out on a deserving century by seven runs, and Mitchell Starc, who was unbeaten on 28, nearly played out the entire last session as they put on 98 runs on a slow wicket to the frustration of Pakistan’s bowlers.

Khawaja was finally out for 160 in a nine-hour 12 minutes marathon that blunted a strong and balanced Pakistan attack. Khawaja scored just two more boundaries on Sunday to add to the 13 on day one, but tired the Pakistan bowlers through his sedate knock that came off 329 deliveries.

Monday's play could decide the fate of this match. Australia will bank on off-spinner Lyon and debutant leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson on a pitch that has produced some turn and is expected to do more.