PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2: Pakistan Bank On Second New Ball Vs Defiant Usman Khawaja

The Karachi pitch, much in focus after the first Pakistan vs Australia Test in Rawalpindi ended in a dreary draw, will continue to hog the spotlight after Australian batters grabbed Day 1 honours of the second Test at the National Stadium. It was a good toss to win for Australia as the visitors went to stumps at 251 for three, with Islamabad-born Usman Khawaja becoming the first Australian to score a Test century in Pakistan since Mark Waugh's 117 during the third Test in 1998. Follow live cricket scores and updates of second Test between PAK vs AUS.

Day 2 Preview

Having toiled for most of Day 1 on a pitch that looks quite batting friendly, Pakistan will bank on the second new ball to restrict Australia from amassing a big total in the Karachi Test.

There was a hint of reverse swing in the final session on Saturday and with the pitch expected to break up from Day 3, Sunday will be a good day to score as many runs as possible.

Australia's openers took advantage of a rather listless Pakistan bowling attack as Usman Khawaja (unbeaten on 127 off 266 balls) and David Warner (36 off 48) put on a brisk 82-run stand to grab the initiative.

It was the 159-run third-wicket stand between Khawaja and Steve Smith (72) that was the centrepiece of the Australian first innings before Pakistan broke it with the second new ball when Faheem Ashraf took a brilliant one-handed low catch in the slips to dismiss Smith off Hasan Ali (1 for 31).

Australia bat deep and if Pakistan want to make a mark in this Test, their bowlers will have to deliver on Sunday.