Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2: Pakistan Bank On Second New Ball Vs Defiant Usman Khawaja

Australian batters grabbed Day 1 honours in Karachi. Can Pakistan bowlers strike back? Follow PAK vs AUS live cricket scores.

Usman Khawaja's century was the highlight of Day 1. Follow PAK vs AUS live cricket scores. AP Photo

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 8:37 am

The Karachi pitch, much in focus after the first Pakistan vs Australia Test in Rawalpindi ended in a dreary draw, will continue to hog the spotlight after Australian batters grabbed Day 1 honours of the second Test at the National Stadium. It was a good toss to win for Australia as the visitors went to stumps at 251 for three, with Islamabad-born Usman Khawaja becoming the first Australian to score a Test century in Pakistan since Mark Waugh's 117 during the third Test in 1998. Follow live cricket scores and updates of second Test between PAK vs AUS.

Day 2 Preview

Having toiled for most of Day 1 on a pitch that looks quite batting friendly, Pakistan will bank on the second new ball to restrict Australia from amassing a big total in the Karachi Test.

There was a hint of reverse swing in the final session on Saturday and with the pitch expected to break up from Day 3, Sunday will be a good day to score as many runs as possible.

Australia's openers took advantage of a rather listless Pakistan bowling attack as Usman Khawaja (unbeaten on 127 off 266 balls) and David Warner (36 off 48) put on a brisk 82-run stand to grab the initiative.

It was the 159-run third-wicket stand between Khawaja and Steve Smith (72) that was the centrepiece of the Australian first innings before Pakistan broke it with the second new ball when Faheem Ashraf took a brilliant one-handed low catch in the slips to dismiss Smith off Hasan Ali (1 for 31).

Australia bat deep and if Pakistan want to make a mark in this Test, their bowlers will have to deliver on Sunday.

