WWE Backlash France 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Bonjour! The WWE is all set for a spectacular Backlash France Premium Live Event set to happen on the weekend of May 4, 2024. This will be the WWE’s first-ever PLE in France and no doubt one of the most thrilling nights in the world of wrestling. (More Wrestling News)
The WrestleMania XL witnessed shockwaves executed by Cody Rhodes handing defeat to the ‘Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. After defeating Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown, The ‘American Nightmare’ will enter this PLE to defend his coveted title against ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles.
The passage to the Frech ring was not easy for Styles, who earned the opportunity by defeating Rey Mysterio & Kevin Owens in the 1st Round followed by a stunning win over LA Knight in the final of a mini-tournament.
Meanwhile, the newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion Bayley has found herself in a tough position as her title will be on the line in a Triple Threat match with both Naomi and Tiffany Stratton setting their sights to claim the title.
When is the WWE Backlash France 2024?
The WWE Backlash France will kickoff on May 4, Saturday at 12 PM ET | 9:30 PM IST at the Lyon-Decines Arena, France.
Where to watch the WWE Backlash France live on TV?
The actions from the WWE Backlash France will be live telecasted by the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the WWE Backlash France live online?
The WWE Backlash France will be available to stream online on the Sony LIV app and website in India.