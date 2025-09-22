World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Paralympics High Jump Champion Praveen Kumar Aims For Maiden Gold

Paralympics champion Praveen Kumar is seeking gold in T64 high jump at World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in Delhi, aiming to better his personal best of 2.10m

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Praveen Kumar
File photo of India's high jumper Praveen Kumar at Paris Paralympics 2024. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Praveen Kumar aiming for gold medal at World Para Athletics Championships 2025

  • He looks to achieve a personal best of 2.10m

  • He has previously secured a bronze medal at the championships

22-year-old Paralympic high jump champion Praveen Kumar is poised for his fourth appearance at the World Para Athletics Championships, which begins in India on Saturday, September 27. He aims to secure his first-ever gold medal in the T64 event by achieving a personal best of 2.10 metres, a performance he believes will bring him applause in front of the Indian supporters.

Praveen Kumar's Championship History

Praveen Kumar first competed in a World Para Athletics Championships in 2019 at the age of 16, when it was hosted in Dubai. The high-jumper narrowly missed a bronze medal then, finishing fourth in the T64 competition. The T64 event specifically caters to athletes with moderately affected movement in one lower leg or those lacking one or both legs below the knee.

Kumar took bronze in the 2023 edition held in Paris and then finished fourth again in 2024 at Kobe, Japan. "This will be my fourth World Para Athletics Championships and I have won a bronze," Kumar said in an interview with PTI. "My aim is to do 2.10m, which will be my personal best. With that mark, I think I should win the gold in front of the home crowd."

"However, I will be happy with any medal if I do my personal best of 2.10m. Currently, my personal best is 2.08m," he added.

Overcoming Injury Crisis

Kumar was born with a congenital condition resulting in both legs being weak and one shorter than the other. He hails from Govindgarh village in Jewar tehsil, Gautam Budh Nagar, a region near the event's location in Delhi-NCR. He attended Pragyan Public School, Jewar, until the 12th standard and pursued graduation at Motilal Nehru College in Delhi. His impairment affects the bones connecting his hip to his left leg.

Related Content
Related Content

He explained that an injury hindered his performance at the 2024 championships, a key reason for his fourth-place finish with a jump of 1.94 metres. "I had an injury in my take-off leg," Kumar explained. "Because of that, I couldn't jump properly."

He recovered from the injury before the Paris Paralympics, where he won a gold medal. "Now, by the grace of God, I don't have any injury. So I am focusing on my training," he added. "This time, I feel things are going well with me. I will try to win gold medal." Kumar also secured a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 and claimed gold at the Asian Para Games in 2023.

Kumar will be one of the 100-plus Paris Paralympics medallists taking part in the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships 2025.

Early Challenges And Parental Support

By his own admission, Kumar describes himself as a "stubborn" man, a trait that proved advantageous throughout his sporting journey. As a child, he disregarded critical comments about his physical disability and proved his doubters wrong.

"When I was in 9th grade, I participated in high jump for the first time," he recounted. "It was a school sports day and I won my first gold medal competing against able-bodied athletes."

His progress in the sport was initially met with discouragement from teachers. "They said, you are disabled. You shouldn't do sports." He received similar advice in many situations. However, he questioned, "Why can't I do this?" He decided to pursue a sports career, adding, "I am happy to do what I like. I shouldn't regret later that I couldn't do what I wanted."

His parents offered consistent support throughout his journey. Kumar conveyed to his parents, "I thought if I don't make it in sports, then I will come to my village and do farming, or whatever my father will get me to do, I will do that." They responded, "'It's okay. Do what you want to do. We are with you. If you have any problems or if you need anything, just let us know. That will be fine."

Transition To Para Sports

Kumar continued competing with able-bodied athletes, securing a silver in a CBSE cluster competition and then gold at the CBSE National School Games. He moved to para sports in 2018, representing India for the first time that year. He has observed a significant change in public awareness regarding para sports over the last decade.

"Devendra Jhajharia won his first Paralympics gold medal in 2004. We didn't know about that," Kumar said. "But in 2016, when Jhajharia won another gold medal, many people got to know about Para sports."

Medal counts have certainly climbed. "We got 19 medals in Tokyo Paralympics in 2021; we increased the count to 29 in Paris." This demonstrates substantial progress. Kumar explained, "Earlier, people used to think how they can go further in para sports. But now, they don't need to ask anyone. They can directly come and try."

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch In Super Four Clash

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK, SL Desperate To Bounce Back From Super Fours Setback

  4. Quinton De Kock Returns From White Ball Retirement; Named In Both ODI And T20I Squads

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Doubles Down On Provocative Gun-Firing Celebration

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. When The Five Rivers Turn Fierce: Punjab’s Floods And The 2025 Catastrophe

  2. Jail, Not Bail: Like Umar Khalid, Many Suffer

  3. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  4. Vaishnaw Marks Bullet Train Tunnel Breakthrough, Confirms Phase One Launch In 2027

  5. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. Israeli Drone Strike In Southern Lebanon Kills Five, Including US Children

  3. How Discord Helped Revolutionise Nepal

  4. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  5. Clashes Erupt In Lima As Anti-Government Protests Turn Violent, Several Inured

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn