World Para Athletics Championships 2025: India’s Best-Ever Medal Haul At 18, Set For Final-Day Push

The 22-year-old visibly struggled through the event, shortening his run-up and wincing after each jump. “I have been nursing a hip injury for the last 10-12 days, which is why I shortened my run-up,” he said. “I am not at all happy with my performance. I was attempting 2.07m in training and I suffered a stretch injury in my hip. Every time I was attempting a takeoff, I was having discomfort. Even as I stand here I am having pain in the affected leg.”