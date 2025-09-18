Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch World Athletics Championships 2025

Neeraj Chopra clashes against Arshad Nadeem in World Athletics Championships 2025 javelin throw final on September 18. Find out when and where to watch the event live on TV and online

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live Streaming World Athletics Championships 2025
Neeraj Chopra competing in the World Athletics Championships 2025 javelin throw Group A qualifiers in National Stadium, Tokyo, on September 17, 2025. | Photo: X/afiindia
Summary
  • Neeraj Chopra in World Athletics Championships 2025 javelin throw final on September 18

  • Neeraj qualified with throw of 84.85m; Arshad Nadeem threw 85.28m

  • Neeraj faces Arshad for the first time since Paris 2024

  • Javelin throw final available on JioHotstar and Star Sports

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem will face off in the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 at Japan’s National Stadium in Tokyo, after both athletes qualified comfortably from the qualifiers. Neeraj, the defending champion, secured his spot with his first throw in Group A, while Nadeem outperformed him in the overall standings with his showing in Group B.

Neeraj Chopra met the automatic qualification standard of 84.50 metres, with his opening throw measuring 84.85 metres. This sealed his place among the seven athletes who cleared the mark directly. Arshad Nadeem performed even better, registering a throw of 85.28 metres to advance.

India will have two representatives in the javelin throw final, as Sachin Yadav booked his place among the twelve finalists after throwing 83.67 metres, finishing tenth overall.

The 12-man final includes heavyweights such as Anderson Peters and Julian Weber, along with Neeraj and Nadeem. Julius Yego and Dawid Wegner also qualified for the World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj Chopra sealed qualification with his very first attempt, the only athlete in Group A to clear the mark at once. Peters and Weber were among other finalists who also exceeded 84.50 metres. Arshad Nadeem threw later and needed the full series to settle in.

World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final – Live Streaming Details

When and where is the World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final taking place?

The World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final will be played on Thursday, September 18, at the National Stadium in Tokyo. The tentative timing is 3:53 PM IST, although that is subject to change.

Where to watch the World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final live in India?

The World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcasts will take place on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2 channels in India. There will be dedicated javelin throw feeds available.

World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Finalists

  1. Anderson Peters (GRN) - 89.53

  2. Julian Weber (GER) - 87.21

  3. Julius Yego (KEN) - 85.96

  4. Dawid Wegner (POL) - 85.67

  5. Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 85.28

  6. Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 84.85

  7. Curtis Thompson (USA) - 84.72

  8. Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 84.11

  9. Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 83.93

  10. Sachin Yadav (IND) - 83.67

  11. Cameron McEntyre (AUS) - 83.03

  12. Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (SRI) - 82.80

