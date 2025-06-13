US Open Golf: Scottie Scheffler Rues 'Silly' Mistakes During First Round At Oakmont

Scottie Scheffler conceded that there were too many "silly mistakes" in his first round at the U.S. Open on Thursday that put him midway through the field.
Scheffler, the favourite heading into the 125th edition of the tournament, carded a three-over 73 at Oakmont, finding himself seven shots behind clubhouse leader J.J. Spaun.
Indeed, nobody has won the U.S. Open when seven or more shots back after round one since Lee Janzen in 1998. Only three times has that happened in the last 60 years.
It proved to be a difficult day for most in Pennsylvania, with only 10 of the 156 players involved in the competition finishing under par.
The world number one made six bogeys on his way to a first over-par score in the opening round of a tournament since the U.S. Open a year ago at Pinehurst number two.
After a quick birdie at the second, Scheffler made three bogeys in a four-hole span starting at the third, and hit just seven of the 14 fairways and 11 greens.
Scheffler has never come back from outside the top 30 at the end of the first round to win an official tournament, and the American acknowledged it would be an uphill task.
"The greens just got challenging out there late in the day," Scheffler said.
"There's so much speed and so much pitch and then, with the number of guys going through on these greens, they can get a little bit bumpy.
"But you know that's going to be part of the challenge going in. You've got to do your best to stay under the hole and stay patient.
"I did a good job of battling, and if I'm a little sharper tomorrow, I think I can score a bit better."
Since 2020, Scheffler has had more wins (three) and more Top 10s (14 in 20 appearances) at majors than any other player.
And though he finds himself way down the leaderboard, he was confident that he could turn it around to try and back up his PGA Championship victory last month.
"I'll clean up some of those mistakes, a couple three-putts and stuff like that, and I think tomorrow will be a better day," he said.
"When I look back at my round today, I think I just need to give myself some more looks at birdie. That's really all it came down to."