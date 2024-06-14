Other Sports

US Open Golf, Day 1: Rory McIlroy Matches Early Pace Set By Patrick Cantlay

Rory McIlroy held his nerve on the final hole to finish a bogey-free five-under 65, giving him a share of the lead with Patrick Cantlay on the opening day of the US Open golf tournament

Rory McIlroy.
info_icon

Patrick Cantlay set the early pace on day one of the US Open at Pinehurst, with Rory McIlroy later matching his score to share the lead. (More Sports News)

McIlroy, part of the headline group with world number one, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, had the chance to equal the lead on the 17th but missed his birdie shot by inches.

However, he held his nerve on the final hole to finish a bogey-free five-under 65, giving him a share of the lead with Cantlay.

A tough round for Scheffler saw him card a one-over 71, while Schauffele missed his birdie putt on the final hole to finish on level par.

Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka briefly led after 10 holes, but a sloppy finish saw him finish on level par, with Collin Morikawa matching his score shortly after.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods made a promising start with a birdie on the 10th, his first hole of the round, but he struggled as he went on, finishing with a four-over 74.

Bryson DeChambeau was among the later starters in North Carolina.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Several Shops Gutted, Goods, Property Worth Crores Destroyed In Fire In Chandni Chowk
  2. Maharashtra: Cop's Son Arrested For Hitting Woman With Speeding Car In Pimpri Chinchwad
  3. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  4. Sikkim CM Tamang's Wife Krishna Kumari Rai Resigns As MLA Day After Taking Oath
  5. G7 Outreach Summit: PM Modi Heads To Italy, Says 'Will Focus On AI, Energy, Africa, Mediterranean'
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Fall Guy' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt's Chemistry Lights Up This Delightful Action-Romcom
  2. ‘Hamare Baarah’: Annu Kapoor’s Film Postponed By Supreme Court
  3. How To Ace A Stunning Red Outfit Look? B-Town Divas Set Fashion Trends
  4. How To Beat The Sultry Summer Heat? 5 Titles To Binge-Watch As You Await The Monsoon
  5. Taylor Swift's 100th Eras Tour Show In Liverpool: Art Installations, Surprises, And Speculations Await This 13th!
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Farooqi, Naveen Leave PNG In Tatters
  2. Euro 2024: Julian Nagelsmann Urges Germany To Beat Pressure Of Being Hosts
  3. US Open Golf, Day 1: Rory McIlroy Matches Early Pace Set By Patrick Cantlay
  4. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, T20 World Cup: AFG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Nottingham Open: Raducanu Cruises Into Quarter-Finals After Dominant Snigur Win
World News
  1. Taylor Swift Celebrates 100th Surprise Song Performance In Liverpool, Remembers 'I Can See You' Music Video Shoot
  2. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know
  3. What Is The G7 Summit? Know Its History, Members, Agenda
  4. Kuwait Fire: India Sending C-130J Aircraft To Bring Back Mortal Remains Of Indians
  5. Taylor Swift's 100th Eras Tour Show In Liverpool: Art Installations, Surprises, And Speculations Await This 13th!
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today Highlights: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Beat NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know