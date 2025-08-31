UP Yoddhas defeated the Telugu Titans 40-35 on Saturday in match three of Pro Kabaddi League 2025
With 14 points, including four extra ones, Gagan Gowda led the Yoddhas in scoring
Guman Singh and captain Sumit Sangwan added eight and seven points, respectively
The UP Yoddhas defeated the Telugu Titans 40-35 on Saturday to get off to a strong start in the Pro Kabaddi League.
With 14 points, including four extra ones, Gagan Gowda led the Yoddhas in scoring. Guman Singh and captain Sumit Sangwan added eight and seven points, respectively, to the team's total.
Sumit's Strong Defence
Sumit's defensive perseverance was evident, and he received strong assistance from his deputy Ashu Singh as the team scored nine points overall thanks to their tackles.
The Titans were led by Vijay Malik, who finished the game with an overall score of 14 points after scoring 10 raid points, one through a tackle, and three bonus points.
Yoddhas Dominated First-half
Early in the second half, the Yoddhas inflicted another all-out, with Sumit completing his High Five after dismissing Shubham Shinde and stretching the lead to 11.
Malik briefly revived the Titans with a multi-point raid, but Gowda’s consistency carried him to a Super 10. Sumit then produced a Super Tackle on Malik to restore the 11-point margin, putting the game seemingly out of reach.
The Titans, however, weren’t done. They capitalised on the Yoddhas’ first all-out of the night, cutting the lead to just five points. Malik completed his Super 10 with a multi-point raid and even dismissed Gowda, sparking hopes of a late comeback.
But Gowda had the final say, sealing the contest with a Super Raid in the dying moments. The Yoddhas held their nerve in a tense finish to win 40-35, making a strong start to their Season 12 campaign.