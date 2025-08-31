UP Yoddhas Vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2025: Sumit And Gagan Lead Yoddhas To 40-35 Win

PKL 2025 Match 3: Sumit Kumar shine bright as UP Yoddhas' defence stood tall to take them home with a 40-35 win over Telugu Titans

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
UP Yoddhas Vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2025 PKL 12 Match 3
UP Yoddhas Vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2025 PKL 12 Match 3: Sumit And Gagan Lead Yoddhas To 40-35 Win | Photo: Pro Kabaddi League
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UP Yoddhas defeated the Telugu Titans 40-35 on Saturday in match three of Pro Kabaddi League 2025

  • With 14 points, including four extra ones, Gagan Gowda led the Yoddhas in scoring

  • Guman Singh and captain Sumit Sangwan added eight and seven points, respectively

The UP Yoddhas defeated the Telugu Titans 40-35 on Saturday to get off to a strong start in the Pro Kabaddi League.

With 14 points, including four extra ones, Gagan Gowda led the Yoddhas in scoring. Guman Singh and captain Sumit Sangwan added eight and seven points, respectively, to the team's total.

Sumit's Strong Defence

Sumit's defensive perseverance was evident, and he received strong assistance from his deputy Ashu Singh as the team scored nine points overall thanks to their tackles.

The Titans were led by Vijay Malik, who finished the game with an overall score of 14 points after scoring 10 raid points, one through a tackle, and three bonus points.

Yoddhas Dominated First-half

Early in the second half, the Yoddhas inflicted another all-out, with Sumit completing his High Five after dismissing Shubham Shinde and stretching the lead to 11.

Malik briefly revived the Titans with a multi-point raid, but Gowda’s consistency carried him to a Super 10. Sumit then produced a Super Tackle on Malik to restore the 11-point margin, putting the game seemingly out of reach.

The Titans, however, weren’t done. They capitalised on the Yoddhas’ first all-out of the night, cutting the lead to just five points. Malik completed his Super 10 with a multi-point raid and even dismissed Gowda, sparking hopes of a late comeback.

Related Content
Related Content

But Gowda had the final say, sealing the contest with a Super Raid in the dying moments. The Yoddhas held their nerve in a tense finish to win 40-35, making a strong start to their Season 12 campaign.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  2. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  3. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  4. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  5. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open: Coco Gauff Breezes Through To Round Four At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Djokovic Overcomes Back Injury To Beat Norrie, Fritz Battles Through

  3. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 30 And 31 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

  4. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 30, 31 - Check Who Plays Whom

  5. US Open: Sabalenka Gets Revenge Over Fernandez To Reach Last 16

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

  2. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

  3. Maratha Activist Demands 10% OBC Quota, Warns Govt

  4. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

  5. What RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Has Said So Far On October Centenary

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. LAPD Shoot Sikh man ‘performing Gatka’ With Sword In LA

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. UK Court Orders Indian-Origin Fraudster Arif Patel to Repay £90M in Tax Scam Case

  4. India-Japan Summit: PM Modi Says Both Nations Can Create Perfect Partnership And Mutual Growth

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars