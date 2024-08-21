Other Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Key Players - All You Need To Know

Get the live streaming, schedule and other details for the upcoming Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 season

2024 Paris Summer Olympics_Table Tennis_Manika Batra_
Manika Batra plays a shot against France's Prithika Pavade | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon

The schedule for the upcoming Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 has been announced as defending champions Goa Challengers take on new entrants, Jaipur Patriots in the season opener. A total of 23 ties will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai kick-starting from August 22 to September 7. (More Table Tennis News)

The coming tournament will see eight teams battle it out for the coveted trophy. World No. 10 Bernadette Szocs, World No. 16 Nina Mittelham, and, World No. 19 Quadri Aruna will be the star attraction at the tournament. Amongst the Indian contingent, Achanta Sharath Kamal (WR 40), Sreeja Akula (WR 25), and Manika Batra (WR 28).

There will be other promising stars to watch out as well - Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Poymantee Baisya, Abhinandh PB, Jeet Chandra, and Yashansh Malik.

The UTT 2024 will have 48 players in the mix, that includes 16 international players. The ties will start at 7:30 PM IST, with six double-headers to take place, with the first tie to start at 5:00 PM IST, followed it up with the second one that starts at 7:30 PM IST.

The semi-finals will take place on September 5 and 6, with the final to take place on September 7.

UTT 2024 Schedule:

August 22, Thursday: Goa Challengers vs Jaipur Patriots - 7:30 PM IST

August 23, Friday: Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers - 5 PM IST

August 23, Friday: Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers - 7:30 PM IST

August 24, Saturday: Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT - 5 PM IST

August 24, Saturday: Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers - 7:30 PM IST

August 25, Sunday: Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC - 5 PM IST

August 25, Sunday: U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots - 7:30 PM IST

August 26, Monday: Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT - 7:30 PM IST

August 27, Tuesday: U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers - 7:30 PM IST

August 28, Wednesday: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers - 7:30 PM IST

August 29, Thursday: Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots - 7:30 PM IST

August 30, Friday: Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT - 5 PM IST

August 30, Friday: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT - 7:30 PM IST

August 31, Saturday: Bengaluru Smashers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers - 5 PM IST

August 31, Saturday: Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers - 7:30 PM IST

September 1, Sunday: Puneri Paltan TT vs Jaipur Patriots - 5 PM IST

September 1, Sunday: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Bengaluru Smashers - 7:30 PM IST

September 2, Monday: U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers - 7:30 PM IST

September 3, Tuesday: Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT - 7:30 PM IST

September 4, Wednesday: Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers - 7:30 PM IST

September 5, Thursday: Semi-Final 1 - 1st vs 4th - 7:30 PM IST

September 6, Friday: Semi-Final 2 - 2nd vs 3rd - 7:30 PM IST

September 7: Saturday: Final - Semi-Final 1 Winner vs Semi-Final 2 Winner - 7:30 PM IST

Manika Batra jumped to World no. 24 spot to reach a career high. - manikabatra_TT/X
Star Indian Paddler Manika Batra Achieves Career-Best Ranking, Enters World's Top 25

BY PTI

UTT 2024 Squads:

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Jash Modi, Lilian Bardet (FRA), Manush Shah, Prita Vartikar, Reeth Rishya

Chennai Lions: Abhinandh PB, Jules Roland (FRA), Mouma Das, Poymantee Baisya, Sakura Mori (JPN), Sharath Kamal

Dabang Delhi: Andreas Levenko (AUT), Diya Chitale, Lakshita Narang, Orawan Paranang (THA), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Yashansh Malik

Bengaluru Smashers: Alvaro Robels (ESP), Amalraj Antony, Jeet Chandra, Lily Zhang, Manika Batra, Taneesha Kotecha

Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Mihai Bobocica, Sayali Wani, Sudhanshu Grover, Yangzi Liu (AUS), Yashaswini Ghorpade

Jaipur Patriots: Cho Seungmin (KOR), Moumita Dutta, Ronit Bhanja, Snehit, Suthasini Saveettabut, Nithyashree Mani

Puneri Paltan: Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Ayhika Mukherjee, Joao Monteiro (POR), Natalia Bajor (POL), Yashini Sivasankar

UMumba: Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Manav Thakkar, Maria Xiao (ESP), Quadri Aruna (NIG), Sutirtha Mukherjee

UTT 2024 New Format - Explainer

With the addition of two new teams, there will be a slight change to the format in the UTT 2024 season. Teams will be divided into two groups of four for the league stage.

Each team will play five games - once against the other three in the same group and two randomly picked teams from the other group.

The top-4 teams on the points table will advance to the knockout stages, with semis featuring Team 1 VS Team 4 and Team 2 vs Team 3.

Each tie will feature five games - two men's singles, two women's singles and one mixed doubles.

Streaming/telecast information:

UTT 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 network and streamed on JioCinema app and website.

