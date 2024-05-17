Tyson 'The Gypsy King' Fury and Oleksandr 'The Cat' Usyk prepare to face off in a fight dubbed Ring of Fire in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18, 2024. (More Sports News)
This match marks the first undisputed heavyweight championship contest in 24 years, a title last held by Lennox Lewis in 1999. The stakes couldn't be higher as both Fury and Usyk, unbeaten in their careers, vie for the coveted status of undisputed champion.
The clash is a four-belt unification bout, pitting Fury, the lineal and WBC heavyweight champion from Britain, against Ukraine's Usyk, who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Set in the opulent Kingdom Arena, this fight is the main event of a pay-per-view card, promising a spectacle of unparalleled intensity.
Organised as a central feature of Riyadh Season, the event is orchestrated by H.E. Advisor Turki Alalshikh, the driving force behind the General Entertainment Authority.
Live streaming details of the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk match:
When the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk match will happen?
The Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight will unfold at 3:35 am IST on Sunday, May 19.
Where can we live streaming the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk match?
The undisputed heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will be live-streamed in India on a pay-per-view (PPV) basis on the DAZN platform. The fight will not be telecast on any TV channel.