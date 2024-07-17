Tiger Woods aimed a swing back towards Colin Montgomerie after the Scottish golfer suggested the American should have already retired ahead of The Open Championship. (More Golf News)
The former world number one missed back-to-back cuts at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open but is on course to play all four majors in a year for the first time since 2019.
Woods, a 15-time major champion, also finished last of those to make the cut at The Masters this year.
Montgomerie referenced Woods' struggles in an interview before the 152nd Open at Royal Troon, asking whether he should call time on his playing career.
Woods intends on continuing to play until he no longer deems his game as competitive, however.
"I'll play as long as I can play and feel like I can still win the event," Woods said when Montgomerie's comments were questioned at Tuesday's pre-tournament press conference.
"As a past [Open] champion I am exempt until I'm 60. Colin is not as he's not a past champion, he's not exempt.
"He doesn't get the right to make that decision. I do. When I get to his age I get to make that decision. He doesn't."
Following that jibe at Woods' media duties in South Ayrshire, Montgomerie sought to ease the tension.
"If golf writers want my thoughts on Tiger please ask me direct, rather than taking a quote from an interview out of context," the 61-year-old posted on X.
"Wishing Tiger an enjoyable and successful week."
Woods is set to play the first two rounds with this year's PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele and former FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay.
The 48-year-old also played a practice round with fellow Americans Justin Thomas and Max Homa on Monday, with that showing leaving no doubts in his mind over his physical capabilities.
"I've been training a lot better," Woods said. "We've been busting it pretty hard in the gym, which has been good.
"Body has been feeling better to be able to do such things, and it translates to being able to hit the ball better.
"I can't quite stay out there during a practice session as long as I'd like, but I'm able to do some things that I haven't done all year, which is nice."