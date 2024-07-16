Other Sports

The Open Championship Golf: Woods Empathises With Mcilroy On US Open Heartbreak

Rory McIlroy had suffered a remarkable collapse at the US Open, where he scored bogeys on three of his final four holes to hand victory to Bryson DeChambeau

Tiger Woods texted Rory McIlroy after his US Open setback.
Tiger Woods revealed he sent a message of support to Rory McIlroy following the Northern Irishman's heartbreak at the U.S. Open. (More Sports News)

McIlroy suffered a remarkable collapse at Pinehurst, where he scored bogeys on three of his final four holes to hand victory to Bryson DeChambeau.

It meant the 35-year-old's wait for a major title goes on, having last triumphed at the PGA Championship in 2014.

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal and NBA legend Michael Jordan both reached out to McIlroy, who finished tied-fourth on his return to action at last week's Scottish Open, in the aftermath of that disappointment.

Rory McIlroy will be looking to bounce back at Royal Troon. - null
The Open Championship Golf: Mcilroy Looking To Respond After Nadal, Jordan Support

BY Stats Perform

And addressing reporters at a press conference ahead of this week's Open Championship at Royal Troon, Woods revealed he followed suit.

"I just sent him a nice text. That was it," the 15-time major winner said. "I waited a week before I sent it. I wanted to let it calm down, as I know he was being besieged by a lot of different things going on.

"It basically went, as you know, I'm your friend. I know this is a difficult moment. We've all been there as champions. We all lose. 

"Unfortunately it happened, and the raw emotion of it, it's going to be there for, I'm sure, some time. The faster he's able to get back on a horse and get back into contention, like he did last week, the better it is for him.

"There's a lot of times I felt discomfort, absolutely. Nervous, shaky, uncomfortable, all of it. I've missed plenty of putts. I've missed plenty of shots. 

"Just like [Michael] Jordan, when they said how many shots have you taken? You see all the game-winning shots, but he's also missed a ton of game-winning shots, too. 

"The thing is you still take the game-winning shot, and I still want the last putt."

Woods also spoke of his decision to decline the Team USA captaincy for next year's Ryder Cup, with the role ultimately going to Keegan Bradley.

"The decision was very difficult for me to make," he added. "My time has been so loaded with the tour and what we're trying to accomplish - I'm on so many different sub-committees. It takes so much time.

"I just didn't feel like I could do the job properly. I couldn't devote the time. I barely have enough time to do what I'm doing now.

"TGL starts next year, as well as the Ryder [Cup]. You add all that together, along with our negotiations with the PIF - all concurrently going along at the same time - there's only so many hours in the day.

"I don't think I would be doing the captaincy, or the players and Team USA justice if I was captain. Keegan is going to be a great leader. He is very passionate about what he does and the event."

