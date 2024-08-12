Other Sports

Team USA Secures Olympic Basketball Double With Dramatic Win Over France

France thought they had forced overtime at the death when Gabby Williams sank a terrific would-be 3-pointer, only for replays to show her foot was inside the arc, condemning the hosts to a 67-66 defeat against the United States

Team USA's Kelsey Plum celebrates their gold-medal win
Team USA claimed a record-extending eighth straight Olympic gold medal in women's basketball, seeing off France in a dramatic repeat of Saturday's men's final. (Medal Tally | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

After watching LeBron James and company scoop gold by beating the hosts 98-87 in Saturday's gold-medal match, Cheryl Reeve's team took on the hosts in a rematch for the final gold available at the Paris Games.

It looked like they might be on the end of a monumental upset when they trailed by 10 points midway through the third quarter, with the hosts capitalising on a series of sloppy turnovers from the USA.

The USA rallied from there and had inched ahead by the start of the fourth quarter, only for two free throws from Marine Fauthoux to put France 53-51 up with five minutes to play.

It was American-born Gabby Williams who led France's charge in front of a buoyant home crowd, with the former WNBA first-round draft pick tallying 19 points and seven rebounds.

However, Team USA would find a second wind in an end-to-end finish, inching ahead for good when Kahleah Copper made two free throws with just five seconds on the clock.

France thought they had forced overtime at the death when Williams sank a terrific would-be 3-pointer, only for replays to show her foot was inside the arc, condemning the hosts to a 67-66 defeat in front of watching president Emmanuel Macron.

The United States' victory also ensured they topped the overall medal table for Paris 2024 – they matched China's haul of 40 golds but won 126 overall medals to China's 91, topping the tree for a fourth edition of the Games in a row.

Earlier on Sunday, Australia overcame Belgium 85-81 in the women's bronze-medal match, securing their first podium finish in the event since London 2012, when they beat Russia to finish third.

