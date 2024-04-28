Other Sports

TCS World 10K: Kenya's Peter Mwaniki and Lilian Kasait Bag Men's, Women's Titles

Both Peter Mwaniki and Lilian Kasait got richer by USD 26000

X/OlympicsKe
A file photo of Lilian Kasait Photo: X/OlympicsKe
info_icon

Kenya's Peter Mwaniki and Lilian Kasait decimated the field to bag the men's and women's titles respectively in the 16th TCS World 10K in Bengaluru on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Mwaniki, who maintained his lead from the start, finished strongly with a time of 28:15, while compatriot Hillary Chepkwony (28:33) finished second.

The 17-year-old Hagos Eyob who clocked an impressive 28:39 came third.

In the international elite women’s section, Kasait powered ahead and Irene Chaptai’s event record of 30:35 looked in danger.

However, Kasait finished on top of the podium clocking 30:56.

Emmaculate Achol (31:17) and Lemlem Hailu (31:23) finished second and third respectively.

Both Mwaniki and Kasait got richer by USD 26000.

In the Indian elite athletes race, Kiran Matre clinched the first position and broke the event record with a timing of 29:32.

The previous record stood in the name of Suresh Kumar, 29:49 created in 2015.

Ranjeet Kumar Patel (29:35) and Dharmendra (29:45) came second and third respectively.

In the corresponding women’s category, event record holder Sanjivani bagged the top place with a time of 34:03.

She was closely followed by Lilli Das (34:13) at second while Preenu Yadav finished third at 34:24.

