India's only shot put player in the Paris Olympics 2024, Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action for the men's shot put qualification round on Friday, August 2 in Paris. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
The athletes meeting the qualification standard of 21.35 metres or at least 12 best performers will qualify for the final round. There are two groups and Toor is in Group A. The first group has 16 athletes whereas the second group has 15 athletes competing for the final round.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor is a two-time Asian champion, an Asian Games gold medalist, a four-time national champion, and the current Asian record holder with a record throw of 21.77m.
He recently won a gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 and is among the medal prospects from the Indian perspective. He is one of the 29 members of the record athletics Indian team in the Paris Olympics.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Men's Shot Put Qualification Round Live Streaming Details
When Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action at the Men's Shot Put Qualification round?
Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action at the Men's Shot Put Qualification round on Friday, August 2 around 11:40 pm IST. The exact timing of the match depends on when the previous events end.
Where can we watch the live telecast and streaming of Indian shot put player Tajinderpal Singh Toor competing in Men's Shot Put Qualification round?
Indian shot put player Tajinderpal Singh Toor competing in Men's Shot Put Qualification can be watched on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.