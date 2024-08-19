St. Jude Championship 2024: Hideki Matsuyama Attributes Title Win To New Putter

Hideki Matsuyama credited his St. Jude Championship triumph down to his new putter as he avoided a late collapse to claim a 10th win in a playoff event. (More Sports News)
Matsuyama, who had gone 27 holes without a bogey and held a five-shot lead, saw his lead evaporate after a difficult stretch through holes 12 to 15.
Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele briefly passed the Japanese, before a 25-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole regained his advantage at the top of the standings.
Matsuyama would birdie the final hole to card an even-par 70 and a two-shot victory over Hovland and Schauffele, but even he felt the win was slipping from his grasp.
“I felt today's victory slipping away at that point because 17 and 18 are difficult holes enough, let alone to birdie them,” Matsuyama said.
Matsuyama has never shied away from testing different putters on the PGA Tour, usually travelling with five or six to each event.
The 32-year-old continued that tradition at TPC Southwind in Tennessee this time around, but chose to use one he had yet to play with in the competition, something that proved to be a pivotal decision.
“Coming into Memphis, I felt like I needed a change of pace, kind of a refresh with my putter,” Matsuyama said after winning the opening leg of the FedExCup Playoffs.
“I thought about the putters I had, and I felt – because I knew this course. I knew the condition of the greens.
I thought this putter might work, and it did. I putted great, and I won.”
With the triumph, Matsuyama moves on to the BMW Championship for the 11th time in his career after having to withdraw last year due to a back injury.
His best showing in the competition saw him finish third in 2019, five shots behind Justin Rose, but Matsuyama kept his cards close to his chest when asked which flatstick he’ll have in his bag at Castle Pines in Colorado next week.
"Whether or not I'll use it next week, we'll see,” he said. “I've never played Castle Pines and we'll just have to wait and see what the greens are like there before I choose which putter I'll use.”