Other Sports

Saudi Smash: Manika Batra's Sensational Run Ends In Quarterfinals

The Indian entered the quarterfinals, backing herself to put it past Hayata as she had upset the Japanese to win a historic bronze in the Asia Cup back in 2022. But the result did not go in her favour this time

Advertisement

manika batra twitter india all sports
Manika Batra had defeated world number 14 Nina Mittelham in the round of 16. Photo: X/ @India_AllSports
info_icon

Manika Batra's giant-killing run at the Grand Smash tournament in Jeddah ended in the women's singles quarterfinals on Thursday as she lost to Japan's Hina Hayata 1-4, having become the first Indian woman table tennis player to enter the last eight stage of an elite WTT event. (More Sports News)

The Indian ace was coming off a victory over world number 14 Nina Mittelham.

After stunning world number two Wang Manyu in the second round, Batra extended her red-hot form in Saudi Arabia with an 11-6 11-9 11-7 win over her German rival in just 22 minutes on Wednesday.

Advertisement

However, she could not stretch the run against world No. 5 Hayata, losing 11-7 6-11 4-11 11-13 2-11.

Earlier, Batra recorded a first win over Mittelham in four attempts to set up a meeting with another formidable rival in Hayata.

Manika Batra had stunned world No. 2 Wang Manyu of China in the Saudi Smash 2024 second round. - File
Saudi Smash: Manika Batra Defeats World No. 14 Nina Mittelham, Enters Quarter-Finals

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Indian entered the quarterfinals, backing herself to put it past Hayata as she had upset the Japanese to win a historic bronze in the Asia Cup back in 2022. But the result did not go in her favour this time.

Earlier, after beating Mittelham, the 28-year-old Batra said, "I'm feeling really proud of myself that I played my best game today after beating Wang Manyu. That match was really important to me and I was happy and excited so I had to keep myself calm for this match.

Advertisement

"Everything is going right here. Everything in my room, in my practice session, in my match; so I think I love this country! This is my first quarterfinals in a Smash so I'm really thankful to everyone that was there to cheer and my practice partner for coaching me and my coach in India."

Batra, who is currently ranked 39, is set to break into the top 25 following a memorable week in Jeddah.

Batra had shocked China's Wang on Monday after getting past Romania's Andreea Dragoman in the first round, her first win at a Grand Smash event.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mizoram: Meth Tables Worth Rs 2.95 Crore Seized, 3 Arrested
  2. Man Held At Mumbai Airport With Cocaine Capsules Worth Rs 15 Crore Concealed In His Body
  3. NCW Claims No Victim Filed Complaint Against Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna
  4. PDP’s Waheed Parra Talks Elections in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir
  5. ICMR Advises Against Consumption Of Protein Supplements In New Dietary Guidelines For Indians | Details
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The King’s Trust’ Global Gala 2024: Kate Moss, Eileen Gu, Kate Beckinsale Attend Charity Event - View Pics
  2. North West Joins Starry Concert Event Of 'The Lion King' At Hollywood Bowl
  3. Academy Museum To Celebrate Music Of Indian Cinema Through 'RRR', 'Lagaan' Soundtracks
  4. Spanish Court Shelves Latest Tax Probe Of Shakira Following Prosecutors' Recommendation
  5. 'The Office' Follow-Up Series Set Up At American Streamer Peacock
Sports News
  1. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Swapnil Singh Gets Liam Livingstone, Punjab Kings Five Down
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  3. Tottenham Vs Burnley: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Comments
  4. NBA: Charlotte Hornets Name Charles Lee As New Head Coach
  5. World Olympic Games Qualifiers: Indian Greco-Roman Wrestlers Bow Out In Preliminary Rounds
World News
  1. Israel 'Will Stand Alone If It Has To', Says Netanyahu After Biden's Warning Of Arms Holdup
  2. Argentina Labour Unions' 1-Day Strike Against President Milei Paralyses Daily Life
  3. 8 Sri Lankan Mercenaries Fighting For Russian And Ukrainian Forces Killed: Police
  4. With Tim Cook Nearing Retirement Age, Take A Look At Probables In Race For Apple CEO Post
  5. Maldives and India Ties: A Fresh Jolt?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; BJP Is Insecure Claims Chavan | Highlights