Sangram Singh’s Plant-Based Indian Diet Powers His MMA Return at 40

Singh views his next fight in Poland, not as an ending point, but rather as a forceful continuation of his legacy. “Age is just a number when your soul refuses to give up,” Singh has implanted his unique array of hard work, commitment, and optimism in every training camp. Indicating the symbolic nature of his board, he exclaimed, “When I stepped into that octagon in Georgia at 40, fighting against a fighter 17 years younger than me, I wasn’t just fighting for myself, I was fighting to show every dreamer in their 20s, 30s, and 40s that their time is still ahead.”