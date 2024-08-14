Other Sports

President Droupadi Murmu Meets And Applauds Indian Olympians' Remarkable Success At Paris 2024

Addressing the players, Murmu said they are a source of inspiration for all the youth of the country, especially the young players

President Droupadi Murmu met the Indian Contingent.
President Droupadi Murmu met the Indian Contingent of the Paris Olympics 2024 at Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photo: X/ @rashtrapatibhvn
info_icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday met the Indian Olympic contingent and congratulated the players for their performance at the recently-concluded Paris Games. (More Sports News)

"President Droupadi Murmu met the Indian Contingent of the Paris Olympics 2024 at Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on 'X' and shared pictures of the meeting.

Addressing the players, Murmu said they are a source of inspiration for all the youth of the country, especially the young players.

India won six medals, including a silver and five bronze, at the Paris Olympics to continue their good run in the global showpiece.

As many as 117 athletes participated in the Olympics held in the French capital from July 26 to August 11.

Among those present were shooter Manu Bhaker, who became the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games. She earned bronze in both the women's 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team event, alongside Sarabjot Singh, who was also in attendance.

Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, along with captain Harmanpreet Singh and several members of the bronze-medal-winning men’s hockey team, also attended the event.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who claimed bronze in the men’s 57kg freestyle on his Olympic debut, shooter Swapnil Kusale, who won the bronze medal in the 50-meter rifle three positions, shuttler Lakshya Sen, and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who finished a commendable fourth, were also present.

India placed 71st on the Paris Olympics medals tally.

