Patna Pirates Vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2025: Alireza Mirzaian Leads Bulls To First Win

Bengaluru Bulls finally got off the mark in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, staging a strong comeback to beat Patna Pirates 38–30. Led by Alireza Mirzaian’s Super 10 and Aashish Malik’s eight points, the Bulls overcame an early deficit and held their nerve in the final stages to claim a convincing eight-point win

Patna Pirates Vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2025 Match 17 Report
Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2025: a glimpse of the game in action. Photo: PKL
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bengaluru Bulls bounced back from three straight losses, with Alireza Mirzaian’s Super 10 and Aashish Malik’s eight points driving a 38–30 win over Patna Pirates

  • Early exchanges saw Patna briefly lead, including an All Out, but Bengaluru responded with their own All Out to take a 19–15 halftime lead

  • In the second half, Bulls’ defence held firm against late Patna surges, delivering a crucial All Out and sealing an eight-point victory

Bengaluru Bulls finally opened their tally in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 after they beat the Patna Pirates 38-30 here on Saturday.

The clash saw Alireza Mirzaian complete a much-deserved Super 10, well supported by Aashish Malik’s eight points as the Bengaluru side bounced back from their three straight losses.

The Pirates and the Bulls got off to a cagey start in the opening 10 minutes, with defences holding firm.

Patna stayed ahead, leading 8–6 at the 10-minute mark, thanks to the tackling of Deepak and Sanket Sawant, who combined well.

Raider Ayan Lohchab, who eventually scored a Super 10 for the Pirates, chipped in with a few points to give Patna the edge after a slow start.

For the Bulls, raider Ganesha Hanamantagol looked lively, but he was also contained on key occasions, including a tackle by Sawant that stalled the Bulls’ momentum.

With Maninder Singh yet to make an impact and the Pirates capitalising on defensive lapses, the opening phase swung slightly in the Pirates’ favour.

The first half saw momentum swing both ways, with Ayan producing a moment of brilliance for the Pirates. His decisive raid wiped out Sanjay Dhull and Jitender Yadav, inflicting an All Out on Bengaluru Bulls and briefly tilting in Patna’s favour.

Bengaluru, however, mounted a sharp comeback. Led by Alireza and Aashish Malik, the Bulls responded with an all out of their own, overturning the deficit. Sanjay’s key tackles further frustrated the Pirates, ensuring that by halftime, the Bulls had pulled ahead 19–15.

The start of the second half saw Sudhakar produce a brilliant raid that sent Yogesh and Satyappa off the mat, giving Patna a much-needed boost. Ayan also stepped up under pressure to dismiss Yogesh, keeping the Pirates in striking distance.

But the Bulls showed their composure, with Alireza continuing his fine form. His Do-Or-Die raid dismissing Deepak and Sanket was a key moment, while Deepak’s tackles proved decisive in halting the Pirates’ advances.

Though Patna kept fighting, Bengaluru’s defence absorbed the pressure and maintained their slender 24–21 lead, ensuring a crucial final 10 minutes.

The final 10 minutes saw Patna Pirates throw everything into the contest, but the Bulls’ defence stood firm.

The decisive blow came when the Bulls inflicted a crucial All Out on Patna.

That collapse stretched the Bulls’ lead beyond reach and tilted the game firmly in their favour.

Alireza completed his Super 10 in style, with his final successful raid sealing his milestone and the Bulls’ dominance.

Despite late attempts by the Pirates to claw back, the momentum was gone, and the Bulls closed out a convincing eight-point win.

Published At:
