Paris Olympics: Five Unforgettable Moments That Captured The World's Attention

In the last two weeks of incredible action from the Paris Olympics, one would no doubt have many collections compiled with the most memorable and extraordinary moments that have shaped and constructed the 2024 sporting showpiece. (Medal Tally| Schedule & Results|Full Olympics Coverage)
However, one tends to remember historic performances but often lets the mind slip of a few brave ones.
Here we have a look at the five unforgettable moments from the Paris Olympic Games 2024 that captured the world’s attention.
1. Ruthless Competitors, Respectful Hearts
Well, the Olympics can be a place full of ruthless competitors, fighting tooth and nail for every medal, and at times, can turn into a site where the nerves and tension can be cut with a knife.
However, despite them being ruthless competitors, the athletes possess respectful hearts and it was on proper display after the women’s gymnastics floor final.
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles won the bronze and silver, respectively as Rebeca Andrade won gold. As the three shared the podium, Biles and Chiles bowed and let Andrade bask in the Olympic high.
2. Dreams Do Come True, Aman
Aman Sehrawat, India’s 57 kg wrestling representative had a poster of an Olympic medal and had painted the Olympic sign in his room at New Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium not long ago.
After an impressive start with 10-0 and 12-0 wins in his first two bouts, he went crashing down in the semi-finals against Rei Higuchi. Adding to it, he was around 4.5 kg over the night before weigh-in for the bronze medal clash.
Aman dropped 4.6 kg in 10 hours, trained till 3:00 AM, weighed-in in the morning, made the weight and won bronze.
3. You’re Cool, But Yusuf Dikec Is Cooler
Ice in his veins, or did he know that he was a part of the Olympic Games? Yusuf Dikec, with one hand in his pocket, no ear protection and no fancy gear, fired home silver for Turkey.
You recognise the celebration, well, the athletes in Paris too. From Sweden’s Armand Duplantis to Australia’s Nina Kennady, they have been pulling off Yusuf Dikec as a part of their victory run.
A star? More like a silver-star.
4. Shaking Hands With Destiny, Djokovic?
The wait, or maybe the long wait, was finally over for Novak Djokovic. After nearly two decades of tennis that required supernatural, superhuman consistency, the Serbian finally added an Olympic gold to his incredible tennis resume.
The 37-year-old who has always spoken about winning the gold for Serbia was visibly very emotional and one could tell that it had warmed his heart, and destiny was finally kind enough to give what he had deserved.
5. A 100m Final For The Shutterbugs
World champion Noah Lyles flew his way past the finish line in just 9.79 seconds to win the gold medal in the men’s 100m Olympic final.
The race had its fair share of drama, having one of the closest finishes in modern Olympic history - just five thousandths of a second that separated Lyles from Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson.