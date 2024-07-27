Other Sports

Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony: Meet Heroines Of French History Who Statues Emerged From The Seine

Statues of the heroines of the history of France were featured during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. Below are their names and some of their remarkable achievements

Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony screengrab
Statue of Heroine of French History during the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony on July 26, Friday on the River Seine. Photo: Screengrab from Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony
info_icon

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, hailed by many as one of the best ever, showcased a variety of unique elements that highlighted the enthusiasm of the sports kingdom. One notable feature was the tribute to ten women celebrated as the 'Heroines of French History.' (More Sports News)

The Paris 2024 will be the first gender-equal Olympics in history, with a split of 50/50 men and women among the 10,500 athletes who will compete across 32 sports starting from July 27, Friday till August 11, 2024.

Opera singer Axelle Saint-Cirel sang "La Marseillaise", standing on the roof of the Grand Palais overlooking the Seine. At the same time, statues of the heroines of the history of France began emerging from the river, each representing their significant contributions in the past. Below are their names and some of their remarkable achievements:

1. Olympe de Gouges

Olympe de Gouges (1748-1793) was a French playwright and activist who advocated female rights when the world was completely dominated by men. She is best known for her influential work, "Declaration of the Rights of Woman and of the Female Citizen," calling for gender equality, and challenging the patriarchal norms. However, her bravery later became the reason behind her execution during the Reign of Terror. Today, her legacy continues to inspire the pursuit of gender equality, including in the realm of the Olympics

2. Alice Milliat

Alice Milliat (1908–1994) was a French athlete who founded the Women's International Sports Federation. She was the first to fight for the inclusion of women athletes at the Olympic Games. In 1922, she gave a statement, “I hereby declare the first female Olympic Games open,” challenging the prevailing belief that women should not compete in any sports at all. Her efforts helped to elevate the profile of female athletes globally.

Alice Milliat statue at the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony. Photo: X | Olympics
info_icon

3. Gisele Halimi

Gisele Halimi (1927–2020) was a French lawyer. She is known for her tireless advocacy for women's rights and social justice in the revolutionary history of France. She played the best role in the landmark abortion rights case, elevating the issue to prominence in a previously overlooked era. Halimi’s efforts were instrumental in shaping French legal and social policies that promotes gender equality across various aspects of life.

4. Simone de Beauvoir


Simone de Beauvoir (1908–1986) was a French existentialist philosopher and of course, a feminist. She is best known for her seminal work, The Second Sex, which explores women’s oppression and the concept of “otherness” laid the foundation for modern feminist theory. Her works covers the area beyond philosophy into literature and social critique - mostly focused of gender equality.

5. Paulette Nardal

Paulette Nardal (1896–1985), a French writer and intellectual of Martinican descent who helped in the shaping of Negritude literature, was recognized at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. She not only championed the cultural and intellectual empowerment of black people but also played a crucial role in the development of Caribbean feminism. Nardal’s works addressed the issues ranging from the equality of race, and gender, to colonialism.

6. Jeanne Barret


Jeanne Barret (1740 - 1807) was one of the French heroines featured at the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the Games 2024. She was a French explorer and botanist who became the first woman to complete a voyage round-the-world trip. Disguised as a man, she accompanied her partner, the botanist Philibert Commerson, on the Bougainville expedition. Her botanical knowledge discovered many plant species that we read about today. Her journey broke gender barriers in the field of travelling and also, science.

Jeanne Barret At Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony X Olympics
Jeanne Barret's statue at the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony. Photo: X | Olympics
info_icon

7. Louise Michel

Louise Michel (1830 – 1905) a French teacher, radical activist, and prominent figure of the Paris Commune, got a place in the list of the 'Heroines of French History' during the opening ceremony. She is also known as the “Red Virgin,” for she advocated for revolutionary socialism and women’s rights.

8. Christine de Pizan


Christine de Pizan (1364–1430), often regarded as one of the first feminist was a medieval French writer and philosopher. She wrote many books, one of those is, The Book of the City of Ladies, which defended women's dignity and intellectual capabilities against misogynistic views of the era. De Pizan’s writings demanded gender equality in a male-dominated society.

9. Alice Guy

Alice Guy (1873–1968) was a French filmmaker and one of the first women directors in the history of cinema. She, the first women to do so, directed and produced several movies in her lifetime. Guy’s innovative approach to filmmaking helped to shape the early film industry, which often told the story of society and gender issues.

10. Simone Veil

Simone Veil (1927–2017) was one of the French politicians and advocates who fought for equal women's rights. France became the first of all nations to legalize abortion in 2024, and no doubt, the revolutionary act is a result of Veil's and other feminists' efforts. She was also one of the Holocaust survivors who later served as Minister of Health and also as President of the European Parliament. Veil’s advocacy for reproductive rights and her role in European politics made her an important figure in advancing social reforms.

